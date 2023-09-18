Depot After Dark: Woodley Inducted, Minkah Anniversary, Claypool’s First TD

Something new we’ll do daily for Steelers Depot. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers and Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete and dedicated article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys. The same as our recent Depot Daily but now late at night to better capture the news of the day.

LaMarr Woodley Inducted

Former Pittsburgh Steelers OLB LaMarr Woodley was inducted into the Michigan Sports Hall of Fame Saturday night. He, along with former Wolverines’ softball player Sierra Romero, were honored.

Woodley only played for Michigan for two seasons but made a significant impact. In 2005, he broke out with 14 tackles for a loss and six sacks. He upped the ante for his senior season in Ann Arbor, finishing with 16.5 tackles for loss and 12 sacks while helping Michigan to a Rose Bowl appearance. Woodley also forced seven fumbles over those two seasons.

He went on to become the Steelers’ second round pick of the 2007 NFL Draft and for a time, paired with James Harrison as the NFL’s best EDGE rushing duo. Over seven seasons with the Steelers, he notched 57 sacks. Since his football career ended, he’s remained a visible part of Steelers’ Nation, most recently travelling with Alex Highsmith to Mexico for some sight seeing and announcing the team’s fourth round pick this year, OLB Nick Herbig.

Congratulations to Sierra Romero and LaMarr Woodley for their induction into the Michigan Sports Hall of Fame last night! 👏 📸: Michigan Sports Hall of Fame pic.twitter.com/ySHIoit3QY — Michigan Athletics 〽️ (@UMichAthletics) September 15, 2023

Minkah Trade Anniversary

It’s been four years (and a day) since the Steelers traded for Miami Dolphins safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. Just after losing QB Ben Roethlisberger for the season, Pittsburgh made the surprising move to land Fitzpatrick, sending a 2020 first round pick and going through that draft without a Day One pick. While the move received criticism at the time, the Steelers hit a home run and developed Fitzpatrick into the game’s best free safety. Truly one of the best trades of this century.

In return, the Dolphins used Pittsburgh’s first round pick on OL Austin Jackson, who has started 31 games entering Week Two. But he’s not lived up to his first round billing and the Steelers were clear winners of this deal.

Chase Claypool First Touchdown

For the first time since being traded over from the Chicago Bears, Chase Claypool is in the end zone. After narrowly being made inactive for Sunday’s game, Claypool caught this touchdown from QB Justin Fields from 20 yards out to narrow the deficit against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And he was clearly pumped to find paydirt, amped after the score.

Team Photo Day

Pittsburgh held their 2023 team photo day on Sunday and shared the photos on the Steelers website. You can click the link below and scroll through them all, including a smiling Cam Heyward despite his recent groin surgery. There’s a couple cool photos of him and Connor in there.

Dobbs’ Gritty Touchdown

Shoutout to former Steelers’ QB Josh Dobbs for one heck of a touchdown early in Sunday’s game against the New York Giants. Taking off and scrambling up the middle, Dobbs fought through a Giants’ DB on his way into the end zone to score from 23-yards out.

Former Steelers RB James Conner also found the end zone on the ground.