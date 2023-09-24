Depot After Dark: Mark Robinson Lit Up, Road Trip Photos, T.J. Watt Snubbed

Something new we’ll do daily for Steelers Depot. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers and Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete and dedicated article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys. The same as our recent Depot Daily but now late at night to better capture the news of the day.

Your Depot After Dark for Sept. 23rd.

Keep Your Head On A Swivel, Mark Robinson

Going through special teams tape Friday night and Mark Robinson certainly found out who Cleveland Browns’ safety Grant Delpit is. Covering this punt, Robinson turned and looked back to the Steelers’ punter for reasons that aren’t clear (maybe he hadn’t heard the sound of the punt and looked back thinking it was blocked). While he’s looking back, Delpit is looking at him and lit him up with this nasty hit.

A clean, legal blow but a lesson to Robinson. Keep your head on a swivel. He’s used to hitting guys like this. Monday night, he was on the receiving end.

These days, LB Mark Robinson is used to dishing out big hits. But gotta keep your head on a swivel or Grant Delpit is gonna wreck you. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/mo1GJbd2k5 — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) September 23, 2023

Road Trip Drip

The Pittsburgh Steelers are on the road for the first time this season, leaving Saturday morning to Las Vegas to take on the Raiders tomorrow night.

As the Steelers’ Twitter account always does, they tweeted out a slideshow of what players were wearing as they boarded their flight out west. You can click and scroll through the photos below.

Pittsburgh and Las Vegas play Sunday night at 8:20 PM/EST. The Steelers are looking for their first road win against the Raiders since 1995.

First road trip of the regular season 🫡 More 📸: https://t.co/7DzddGkQiA pic.twitter.com/dwfSn5ztnd — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) September 23, 2023

Joe Burrow Questionable

Cincinnati Bengals’ QB Joe Burrow is officially questionable for Monday night’s game against the Los Angeles Rams. It’s all related to the calf injury he suffered in training camp and aggravated in his Week Two loss to the Baltimore Ravens. He has been limited at practice throughout the week.

As insurance, the team signed veteran and former Bengal QB A.J. McCarron to the practice squad. He could be elevated Monday if Burrow is unable to go. McCarron started three games for the Bengals, going 2-1 as a starter. But those starts came in 2015 and he hasn’t thrown an NFL pass since 2020.

The #Bengals are signing FA QB AJ McCarron to their practice squad, source said. Some starting experience on the roster in case Joe Burrow (calf) can't go. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 23, 2023

If Burrow can’t play, it’s unclear if the team would turn to McCarron or Jake Browning, who had been serving as Burrow’s backup. Browning has never started a game and thrown just one career pass. The Bengals are 0-2 and in desperate need of a win against the Rams.

T.J. Watt Snubbed

NextGenStats don’t like T.J. Watt as much as Steelers’ fans do. They released a list of top ten rushers this season and left Watt off the list. There was one Steeler on the list, Alex Highsmith in the tenth spot, but Watt was excluded despite his four sacks and two forced fumbles through two games.

Dallas’ Micah Parsons grabbed the top spot followed by two pass rushers Pittsburgh has faced in Nick Bosa and Myles Garrett. Former Steelers’ DT Javon Hargrave also appeared on the list at No. 7, one of only two interior rushers to make this list.