CBS Sports Believes Offensive Line Is Steelers’ Biggest Current Need On The Roster

We’re only three games into the 2023 season, but several media outlets are already trying to depict what Pittsburgh’s greatest roster need is going forward.

Josh Edwards of CBS Sports recently published a piece highlighting every team’s greatest need entering Week Four of the regular season. For the Steelers, Edwards named the offensive line as the biggest need that should be addressed given how the unit has played thus far relative to expectations.

“The offense as a whole has been awful but that is largely attributed to play-calling rather than any particular personnel group,” Edwards said. “Pittsburgh is allowing pressure on 46.9% of their drop backs, which ranks No. 30 in the NFL, according to TruMedia.”

Edwards also lists inside linebacker and defensive line as two positions that could be looked at but commended the steady play of veteran LBs Cole Holcomb and Elandon Roberts, making off-ball linebacker less of a pressing need. Regarding the defensive line, Edwards commended the efforts of DL Keeanu Benton and Larry Ogunjobi in the absence of Cameron Heyward, calling the Steelers’ defensive line “one of the best in the league.”

Regarding the offensive line, Edwards did point to play calling, more specifically OC Matt Canada, as a big reason for Pittsburgh’s struggles on offense this season. Still, the line’s poor play must be recognized as the unit hasn’t played well together to start the season, ranking near the bottom of the league, according to Pro Football Focus while having LT Dan Moore Jr. and C Mason Cole near the bottom of their respective position rankings.

50% of the pressure Kenny Pickett has faced this season has come from the LT and C spots, per PFF. LT at 32% while C lands at 18%. Steelers have faced some tough pass rushes but hasn't been a smooth start to the season for Dan Moore Jr. and Mason Cole. — Daniel Valente (@StatsGuyDaniel) September 28, 2023

Looking at this unit coming into the season, many wondered if this offensive line would be the best Pittsburgh has had since the days of Maurkice Pouncey and David DeCastro. The Steelers returned all of their starters from a season ago and went out and added LG Isaac Seumalo and Nate Herbig in free agency while trading up in the first round for OT Broderick Jones, seemingly completing the overhaul upfront. However, Jones remains on the bench as he continues to develop as Moore has struggled to start the season. Seumalo hasn’t played as well as he initially showed us this offseason while Cole and Daniels both have been a letdown based on what they showed us last year in their first season with the team.

The unit started to look better last week against Las Vegas, but it must start trending in the right direction to justify keeping the group as is next season. One would figure that Seumalo and Daniels would be safe at their respective positions with Jones pushing either Moore or RT Chukwuma Okorafor for a starting job. With Okorafor in the final year of his deal next season and Cole providing only marginal play at center, perhaps the Steelers could look into improving at center and right tackle ahead of next season, acquiring higher-caliber players or better long-term solutions than what they currently have.