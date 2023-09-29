Calvin Austin III Has ‘Added A Lot To A Lot Of Different Things’ Well Beyond Big TD, OC Says

In planning their roster this offseason, the Pittsburgh Steelers did not rely upon the emergence of second-year WR Calvin Austin III this year after spending his rookie season on the Reserve/Injured List with a foot injury.

They were proactive and went out and got veteran Allen Robinson II to add as the third receiver. Perhaps it’s a bit too flippant to put it this way, but from that standpoint, anything they were to get from Austin would be gravy.

Well, the mashed potatoes have a well-filled gravy lake, it looks like, or at least the potential is there. I don’t know if it’s just me, but looking at Austin’s box score doesn’t tell me enough about the actual effect he has had on the team. And I think offensive coordinator Matt Canada would agree, understanding that his contributions go beyond his 72-yard touchdown last Sunday night.

“I think Calvin’s coming along, and that’s a big-time play”, he told reporters on Thursday, via transcript provided by the team’s media department. “Game on the line. Third down and 7, he comes out, great read by Kenny [Pickett], protection was what it was, Jaylen [Warren] steps up, [Maxx] Crosby is loose, stops him right there”.

“All those things are a product of it, but you still got to finish the play. Calvin did that”, Canada added. “He’s added a lot to a lot of different things we do”. He noted also that “Calvin’s role has ascended” in the absence of Diontae Johnson, who has missed the past two games with a hamstring injury and will miss at least two more.

Austin “only” has nine receptions on the season for 119 yards and one touchdown, yet I can’t help but feel as though those numbers fail to fully capture what he’s brought. He does get targeted, already 16 on the season, or more than five per game, although that will be adjusted as Johnson works his way back.

It will be interesting to see how that affects his playing time, particularly depending on how well he might perform over the next two weeks. Obviously, he’s going to lose some snaps and targets when Johnson is back on the field, but will he have by then earned a larger role?

How much would that eat into Robinson’s playing time, as a result? Might they rotate the wide receivers more? Could we actually see the Steelers use four-receiver sets, something that has been non-existent in recent years?

It’s not like they’re making great use of the tight ends or even the running backs in the passing game, so why not use four receivers? At least the majority of them have shown the willingness to block, and that does include the 5-foot-8 Austin.