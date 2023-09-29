Calvin Austin III Believes Steelers Offense Is ‘Right Where We Need To Be’

The Pittsburgh Steelers offense has not lived up to the expectations through the first three games of the season. That much is clear, but there is some question as to why. The added experience and offseason personnel additions pointed towards a big step forward, but too many drives have stalled out and the offense has been overly reliant on explosive plays on to put together drives.

WR Calvin Austin III, in his second season following his rookie-year injury, has been counted on to be a difference maker. He was interviewed on the Steelers’ website Friday afternoon ahead of the Week Four game against the Houston Texans and offered his sentiments on the Steelers’ offense, agreeing with much of what offensive coordinator Matt Canada has been saying week after week.

“I think we are exactly where we are supposed to be,” Austin said via the team site. “Anything we have put out is what we have obviously done. I think we are right where we need to be. We’re not behind, we’re not ahead, we’re right where we need to be.”

Canada defended the offense prior to the start of the season, saying “Our buy in was probably better last season than people realize.” The players seem to be echoing a similar sentiment.

“We all know that once we execute and stuff like that, we’ve continued to put good stuff on film, so it just comes right back down to executing and we know we will get to where we want to be,” Austin said.

The offense certainly took a step forward in the Steelers’ Week Three win over the Las Vegas Raiders, but there is still a lot to be desired. The team has registered a staggering amount of negative plays on offense so far, and limiting the negativity will be the key to progressing and taking that next step. Everyone seems to be on the same page that the common denominator in those negative plays is a lack of execution.

Austin has stepped up in the absence of Diontae Johnson, amassing nine receptions for 119 yards and a touchdown, including the 72-yard reception in the first quarter last Sunday night against the Raiders. With Johnson out at least the next two games — he is on the Reserve/Injured list — Austin will need to continue to make plays. According to Canada, Austin has “added a lot to a lot of different things” to this offense.

Now that a 72-yard touchdown is on tape, teams will need to pay extra attention to Austin to take away the deep ball. That will open things up underneath and provide an extra threat in play-action scenarios.