Built To Last: Colin Cowherd Picks Steelers Over Ravens In AFC North Prediction

With all the major media networks getting their season predictions in prior to the start of the NFL regular season between the Chiefs and Lions tonight, another prominent name has just given his picks for each division as well as the NFL playoffs.

That would be Colin Cowherd. On The Herd, which aired on YouTube Thursday, he talked about his final predictions for each NFL division. When he got to the AFC North, Cowherd placed the Steelers second in the division, finishing behind the Cincinnati Bengals, but ahead of the Baltimore Ravens due to one key narrative.

“This is a tough one because I have so much respect for the Ravens, but the Steelers’ roster is built with players that don’t have an injury history and the Ravens’ top players have a history of getting hurt,” Cowherd said. “So, I think if they play today, the Ravens would win, but over a 17-game schedule, I have the Steelers finishing second.”

The Ravens are notorious for getting bit by the injury bug plenty over the last several years. They fired head strength and conditioning coach Steve Saunders last February after seeing a multitude of injuries sweep through their roster the last several years, including to star players like QB Lamar Jackson, RB J.K. Dobbins, and WR Rashod Bateman.

While the Steelers has been more fortunate on the injury side of things than the Ravens in recent memory, they also have dealt with their fair share of injuries to prominent players. They missed OLB T.J. Watt for nearly half the season last year with a pec injury while QB Kenny Pickett and TE Pat Freiermuth have suffered a few concussions. However, those injuries are harder to prevent by a strength and conditioning/athletic training staff than a torn ACL or a pulled hamstring. Cowherd has Pittsburgh making the playoffs as the final Wild-Card team in the AFC, placing them over the Ravens due to Baltimore’s injury history.

Both the Ravens and the Steelers have talented rosters and are well coached by two of the longest-tenured coaches in the league. However, often the end of the season doesn’t just come down to your ability, but also your availability. Baltimore frankly has worn down the last several years down the stretch, seeing its star quarterback get hurt while experiencing notable injuries to skill position players, the offensive line, and on the defense. Should they face similar luck again in 2023, Pittsburgh would be in prime position to jump them in the divisional standings as well as the playoff race.