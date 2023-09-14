Browns Week Two Thursday Injury Report: Eight Players Fail To Practice

The Cleveland Browns have released their first injury report of the week. It’s a long list of names but with the caveat that many of them are resting and sitting out of today’s practice instead of truly being injured.

Not practicing for them today includes:

OG Joel Bitonio – Rest

WR Amari Cooper – Rest

DE Myles Garrett – Rest

DT Shelby Harris – Achilles

DT Maurice Hurst – Hamstring

DT Siaki Ika – Foot

S Juan Thornhill – Calf

LB Anthony Walker – Rest

Left tackle Jedrick Wills was limited with a foot injury.

Thornhill is among the most notable names not practicing for Cleveland. Signed to help replace John Johnson III this offseason, Thornhill was inactive for the team’s Week One win over the Cincinnati Bengals. It’s unclear if he’ll be healthy enough to play Monday night.

Ika, the team’s third-round pick in April’s draft, also did not dress in Week One. Despite the defensive injuries, the Browns’ defense still dominated, holding the Bengals to three points and QB Joe Burrow to 82 passing yards and zero touchdowns. On offense, the Browns ran for over 200 yards behind the likes of Bitonio and OG Wyatt Teller. The Browns went on to win the game, 24-3.

Both teams will release injury reports Friday and Saturday. Pittsburgh and Cleveland kick off Monday night at 8:15 PM/EST at Acrisure Stadium.