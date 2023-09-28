Ask Alex: Steelers Mailbag

Welcome back to your Pittsburgh Steelers mailbag. As always, we’re here for the next hour to answer whatever is on your mind.

To your questions!

PghDSF: It looks like Najee isn’t going to be a three down back, so hows does that impact his chances of getting his 5th year option picked up?

Alex: It could play a factor, it inherently makes him less valuable to no longer be the workhorse back the Steelers “need” with no Plan B if Harris isn’t around but I don’t think it’s going to make or break his 5th-year option status. What he does (or doesn’t) do as a runner will be the bulk of that determination. And we’ll see how the rest of the year plays out. At this point, it’s not clear which direction the team is going to go. My guess is if they had to decide today, they would still pick it up, but the good news is no decision has to be made for a long time still.

Brian Tollini:

Hope all is well, AK-

I feel like one of Canada’s biggest deficiencies is his inability to build his playbook off of what is successful and using formations/personnel consistently to disguise runs/passes. For instance, he started having some success in the run game with double team blocks yet ran play action using a pulling guard. Wouldn’t common sense have you run play action out of the same set you had success running the ball?

Also, we need to start running the ball in passing formations and passing the ball from snaps under center. We are one step away from the defense being in our huddle.

Alex: It’s a layered discussion to have about constraint plays, building off one play from something you’ve already shown and ran, but I think you’re right in some ways. I’m with you on playaction with the pulling guard. I know that’s a run key but the Steelers have only used playaction off a pulling guard this year. Soon enough, the scouting report becomes a puller = pass. They at least have to show they’ll run the ball behind a puller.

But there are some instances where he’s gotten better. The screen to RB Jaylen Warren for a solid gain and first down against the Raiders was building off an end around to Calvin Austin that failed against the Browns. So it’s hard to make a broad generalization, in some ways, but I get your overall point.

falconsaftey43: Hey Alex, thanks for doing these. I said earlier in the off-season Jones should start no matter what. They drafted him because they didn’t think Moore was good enough. Well now here we are 3 weeks in and Moore is playing poorly (not awful, but poor) similar to last year. Why don’t they put Jones in already? I get it he is raw, but he is a top 10 pick and their OL is playing poorly. Players get better from live reps so let’s get on with it and start developing Jones. To get no contributions out of a top 10 OL pick when you have a bad OL is inexcusable.

Alex: His time will come. They’re not in a hurry. They know Moore’s faced some tough matchups to begin the year. The team knew that and wasn’t going to pull the plug this quickly. They’re 2-1. I’m all for playing players and getting them live reps, there is no substitute for that, but only when someone is ready. And I don’t think Jones is quite there yet.

Chad Prince: AK,

What do you think about Benton getting more DE snaps until Cam’s returns? He’d probably more impactful than Loudermilk against the run, and would certainly add more pass rush. At that point you take Loudermilk off the 53, and bring up Fehoko as a run stuffing NT.

Alex: Don’t hate the idea but he really hasn’t played there since early in his Wisconsin career. So he’d have to learn on the fly and that’s probably not helpful for his development.

I just want to see him get more work in sub-packages. Montravius Adams has done a decent job but there’s more snaps there for Benton. He’s better than Leal, Watts, and Loudermilk, and right up there with Adams. Maybe even better and only behind Ogunjobi.

David Rudin: Two guys that have been fairly quiet thus far after flashing in off season: Nick Herbig & Darnell Washington. Any insight in how they are representing themselves after 3 regular season games?

Alex: Herbig has been quiet. Not a lot to note there defensively, though he’s logged some time. But a lot of snaps on special teams. Believe he leads the team. But he’s dressing, he’s playing, he’s getting reps in. That’s good.

Washington has been a mixed back. Pretty much what I expected. Good angle/down blocker, struggling more head-up and base blocks. Hope he at least gets a target in the pass game but I knew he wouldn’t be a big part of the offense from a passing standpoint.

The Pittsburgh Steelers: My question is in regards to the Steelers offense: oh god, why

Alex: Haha, I don’t know where to take it from there. I just hope it keeps getting better. For your sanity and mine.

Wreckless:

Hey Alex.

Tape/All-22 question. I know a strength of this defense in recent years has been deploying various coverages to confuse opposing QBs. I understand that they weren’t doing it as much in week one, but since then have you seen them use more variety on tape or have they kept things pretty simple to potentially minimize the miscommunications?

Alex: It’s probably been a little less overall. I thought Dave Bryan made a good point that they are spinning and rotating coverages too early. Tipping their hand. That’s something that’ll come in time. But yeah, probably trying to tamp things down a little bit with the new pieces.

Stas: Hey Alex! Why have not the steelers used more heavy set personnel with Jones coming in as eligible? Some may say it signals obvious run, but I think they could just as well pass out of those situations, and involve RBs more in the passing game as needed/run quicker slant/out/option routes with the receivers, while keeping Kenny clean. Thanks!

Alex: It’s a fair question. You’re right it increases the tell that you’re going to run the ball. It obviously reduces an eligible (though I wonder if Jones can catch? He’s a great athlete who played a ton of basketball growing up, I think you could throw to him open in the flat). But it’s an element to consider given how much the TEs have struggled to block.

Jesse Hernandez: Hey Alex,

This is a different question, I believe I speak for the majority of steeler nation and also to response of one of your terrible takes last week. Is there a way you could do your own breakdown of pass rush and run rates the past two weeks of Mr. Garrett and Tj Watt. I can’t help but feel that they just give Garrett these win rates when others may not consider it a win. You’re the best even if you can’t!

Alex: Hey Jesse! Honestly, I’m not going to be able to. I wish I had that kind of time. But there’s so much else to do during the week and so much Pittsburgh stuff to focus on, what they’re doing well and what they aren’t, that I can’t dedicate all the time it would take to something more of a side project.

It’s not going to change anyone’s minds anyway. That was sort of my point. They’re both amazing players and spending a lot of time debating about who is better is wasted energy. I just accept how awesome each are and sorta move on. Everyone can get wrapped up in win rates.