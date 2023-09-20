Alex Highsmith Named AFC’s Defensive Player Of The Week

Following a strong performance Monday night, Pittsburgh Steelers OLB Alex Highsmith has been named the AFC’s Week Two Player of the Week.

The NFL made the announcement moments ago. He joins Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen and Tennessee Titans K Nick Folk to take home the AFC honors.

It’s the second time in his career that Highsmith has earned such honors. He was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week in Week 10 last year after registering a pair of sacks and a forced fumble in a win over the New Orleans Saints. He’s the first Steeler to win the honor since DL Cam Heyward did so in Week 16 last season against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Highsmith had a huge hand in Monday’s 26-22 win over the Cleveland Browns. Responsible for both of the Steelers’ defensive scores, he had a pick-six on the first play from scrimmage, catching a pass that tipped off TE Harrison Bryant and FS Minkah Fitzpatrick, returning it 30 yards the other way for the score.

Late in the game, with the Steelers trailing, Highsmith beat Browns LT Jedrick Willis to strip-sack QB Deshaun Watson. T.J. Watt recovered the loose ball and raced into the end zone, giving Pittsburgh a lead it wouldn’t give back.

Highsmith finished the day with seven tackles (one for a loss) with a sack, forced fumble, interception, and touchdown. He’s an excellent EDGE rusher opposite Watt and was paid this summer, cashing in on a big long-term deal with the team.

Highsmith was the Steelers’ third-round pick in 2020. A walk-on at Charlotte, he exploded his senior season with the 49ers and played his way into Day Two of the draft. He’s appeared in 51 games for the Steelers, making 40 starts, and has 23.5 career sacks.

Elsewhere, Bills QB Josh Allen had a bounce-back performance in a blowout win over the Las Vegas Raiders, throwing for three touchdowns and completing over 83 percent of his passes in a 38-10 victory. Folk played a key role in the Titans’ 27-24 overtime win over the Los Angeles Chargers, hitting the game-winning 41-yard field goal. He finished the day hitting all five of his kicks (two field goals, three extra points).