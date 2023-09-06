49ers Wednesday Injury Report: TE George Kittle Limited In Practice

The San Francisco 49ers have released their first official injury report of the season. According to their Wednesday list, LT Trent Williams and C Jon Feliciano did not practice today. Williams was given a day off while Feliciano had an illness.

Limited for the 49ers included:

LB Oren Burks – Knee

S Tashuan Gipson – Back

S Talanoa Hufanga – Knee

TE George Kittle – Groin

RB Jordan Mason – Foot

WR Ray-Ray McCloud – Wrist

K Jake Moody – Quad

Practicing in full for the team included S George Odum and QB Brock Purdy.

Williams will face off against Alex Highsmith to open the season. Kittle’s status for Sunday’s game was reportedly in doubt earlier in the week. While his readiness is unknown, it’s trending towards him being able to play this weekend. Speaking to reporters earlier this afternoon, 49ers’ head coach Kyle Shanahan said he expected Moody to kick Sunday, barring any setbacks. If he regresses, K Matthew Wright will be elevated off the practice squad.

McCloud being limited is a surprise. He broke his hand last month and was reportedly slated to miss two months. Now, he may face his former team this weekend. Obviously, the fact he didn’t even begin the year on IR-to-return is a positive sign.

Purdy’s full practice is the latest sign he’ll start against the Steelers. It’ll be his first meaningful action since injuring his elbow in the NFC Championship Game, though he logged snaps in the 49ers’ final two preseason games.

The 49ers and Steelers kickoff Sunday at 1 PM/EST at Acrisure Stadium.