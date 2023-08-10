49ers WR Ray-Ray McCloud Out Two Months With Broken Wrist, Will Miss Steelers Game

Some unfortunate news for former Pittsburgh Steelers WR Ray-Ray McCloud. According to San Francisco 49ers’ beat reporter Matt Maiocco, McCloud broke his left wrist, needing surgery that will cause him to miss the next two months and the first month of the regular season.

It’s especially notable because McCloud will miss the 49ers’ season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Now, San Francisco will need to find a new return man.

McCloud played for the Steelers in 2020 and 2021, a successful return man and gadget player on offense. Over that span, he averaged 9.9 yards per punt return and 22.6 per kick return. Offensively, he was used as a runner and receiver with 59 receptions and six carries. In the passing game, he was primarily used underneath and did not find the end zone in his two years with Pittsburgh.

The 49ers signed him to a two-year deal in the 2022 offseason, one that was worth up to more than $10 million. Last season, he averaged nearly 11 yards per punt return and 23 per kick return. He also scored his first touchdown, catching a touchdown pass against the Kansas City Chiefs. He added a rushing score later in the season.

In the offseason, McCloud credited Mike Tomlin for reviving his career and creating the opportunity he now has with the 49ers.

It’s unclear who the 49ers will turn to in order to replace him. Perhaps they’ll be on the hunt for a waive wire claim during cutdowns at the end of the month. Pittsburgh’s return job is wide open with Calvin Austin III and Gunner Olszewski battling for that spot. There’s also rookie Jordan Byrd, who was a star return man at San Diego State.