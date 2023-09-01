2023 Stock Watch – TE Zach Gentry – Stock Sold

Now that the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2023 season is getting underway after the team finished above .500 but failing to make the postseason last year, we turn our attention to the next chapter of Steelers football and everything that entails. One thing that it means is that some stock evaluations are going to start taking on more specific contexts as we get into the season, reflecting more immediate plusses and minus rather than trends over long periods. The nature of the evaluation, whether short-term or long-term, will be noted in the reasoning section below.

Reasoning: The veteran tight end failed to make the 53-man roster in his fifth season in a year in which the Steelers drafted TE Darnell Washington in the third round. In fact, it’s the third year in a row in which they drafted a tight end, all of whom are on the roster now with Gentry on the outside looking in. He has yet to sign with a team.

Among the most notable cuts on the Steelers’ 53-man roster was veteran tight end Zach Gentry, a former fifth-round draft pick who spent his entire career with the team. He made it through his rookie contract and then re-signed on a one-year deal this offseason, but at least currently is on the outside looking in.

The fact that the team only gave him a veteran salary benefit contract was already a bad sign, especially given that he seemed to go into the free agency process with higher expectations about what his market would be—like one that existed outside of Pittsburgh.

Things really came to a head once the Steelers drafted TE Darnell Washington in the third round. Even without a fullback any longer, having moved on from Derek Watt, it was questionable if they would carry Gentry. His best argument would have been if Washington was not quite ready to contribute. They have determined that he is.

And so, instead of keeping four tight ends and fullbacks, the Steelers have opted to keep six wide receivers, seven defensive linemen, and now 11 defensive backs. That also leaves the linebackers shortchanged with just eight, when they usually carry nine.

As of this moment, Gentry remains an unsigned free agent. Pittsburgh already re-signed TE Rodney Williams to the practice squad, so there is no telling whether they would bring the veteran back there as well, or in place of Williams, who was on the practice squad last year as well.

This may be it for Gentry, though it’s far too premature to make any such claims. The odds are good somebody at some point will need a tight end. Or perhaps he is just not in a rush to sign anywhere. I don’t think he was anticipating that he would be cut. This is a major adjustment after four-plus years in the same city. A lot of relationships to detach from. It’s not easy.