Zach Gentry Sees A ‘Little Bit More Buy-In’ From Steelers Offensively

The surprise of training camp and the preseason for the Pittsburgh Steelers was the performance of the offense under third-year coordinator Matt Canada in three preseason matchups.

From the starting offense’s perspective, Pittsburgh went five-for-five in the three games, scoring touchdowns on each drive, running 28 total plays for 315 yards the three preseason wins.

While some growth was expected from the likes of second-year quarterback Kenny Pickett and key weapons in wide receivers Diontae Johnson and George Pickens, what the Steelers did in the preseason wasn’t entirely expected right away from the Black and Gold on the offensive side of the football.

For fifth-year tight end Zach Gentry, that success in the preseason and the work that the Steelers did throughout the offseason and training camp has a lot to do with more buy-in from the offense in general.

“I think we’re kind of coming together a little bit more. I think some of the younger guys are a little older now. We’re jelling a little bit more,” Gentry said when asked about the success of the offense, according to Steelers.com. “We’ve got a lot of talent up front, a lot of talent with the guys carrying the ball, receivers blocking downfield.

“Maybe there’s a little bit more buy-in and it definitely feels good.”

Having the success the offense has had throughout training camp and in the three preseason games has to feel good. The Steelers look like a competent NFL offense regardless of it just being the preseason or whatnot.

There’s a confidence in the play-calling and a belief in the scheme overall that is radiating this offseason. That seemingly wasn’t the case this time last year.

Overall, the Steelers offense has been very underwhelming throughout Canada’s first two years as offensive coordinator. The Steelers have scored 30-plus points in just two of 34 regular-season games with Canada at the helm. Pittsburgh’s offense has looked boring at times, lacking creativity and the opportunity for splash plays in the form of downfield shots over the middle of the field as well as plays to get receivers out in space to run after the catch.

That doesn’t seem to be the case this season, at least so far. The shackles have been taken off of Pickett. He was largely expected to not screw things up last season as a rookie, and the weapons on the outside and at tight end are being leaned on a bit more overall to make plays in the passing game.

There’s seemingly more of a buy-in overall from all parties involved, from the players themselves to the coaching staff with head coach Mike Tomlin giving more freedom from a scheme standpoint, and Canada opening things up a bit more.

We’ll see if that “buy-in” translates to regular season success for the Steelers offensively. It certainly has so far, and that’s very positive.