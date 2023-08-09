‘You Respect The Rings’: Steelers Welcome Presence Of Franchise Greats, Mike Tomlin Says

Day after day, year after year, there’s a common sight at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe when the Pittsburgh Steelers are in town for training camp.

No, it’s not just the sea of Black and Gold clad fans pouring into the rolling hills of Unity Township for a look at their favorite team. It’s not just the familiar sight of the 90 Steelers making their way through a throng of fans on their way to Chuck Noll Field for that afternoon’s practice, either.

That familiar sight I’m talking about is the past Steelers greats making their way back to those hallowed grounds in an effort to not only get a look at that year’s team up close, but to also try and impart some wisdom and advice to players when it comes to the Steeler Way.

So far this season names like wide receiver Santonio Holmes, safety Ryan Clark, defensive end Aaron Smith and cornerback Bryant McFadden have returned to Latrobe for training camp. Even guys like cornerback Ike Taylor and outside linebacker Joey Porter Sr. have had a presence at training camp.

That’s part of the Steeler Way, those veterans returning and doing their part to try and uphold The Standard. For head coach Mike Tomlin, that’s pretty impactful to see, and he’s appreciative that the current players are so receptive to past greats being in camp and trying to help any way they can.

“You respect the rings; that’s easy to respect. These guys, when ‘Tone [Santonio Holmes] walks in the building, they know what that is. They grew up on that. They made that catch in their bedroom,” Tomlin said during an appearance on the 102.5 WDVE morning show. “You know what I mean? You know how little kids play nerf football in the house? They grew up on that. There’s value in that.

“You think it’s not cool for Minkah to share centerfield perspective as a Pittsburgh Steeler with RC [Ryan Clark]? That’s cool for him. He’s trying to walk the ground that that guy walked on. That guy’s a champion. He wants that, he needs that. He wants to get some information that’s going to help him on his journey in attaining that.”

That respect and admiration of past greats, with current Steelers trying to pick the brain of those past greats, isn’t something that happens all over the NFL. The Steelers are different in that way. That’s a culture that guys like Bill Cowher and now Tomlin have built, nurtured and continue to perfect for the Steelers on and off the field.

That culture feels more like a college thing, with past greats coming back and taking pride in the organization, even with names and faces changing constantly. For the Steelers though, it’s a way of life.

Those rings, that experience in the NFL at specific positions, it matters. Players would be crazy to not take advantage of that, picking the brains of past greats in an effort to learn, grow and have an impact like the past greats did in the Black and Gold.

There’s a reason the franchise is so revered by players, past and present. The culture is real. Players know who the past greats are, their impact and what made them franchise greats. It’s great to see those past greats returning to where they helped hone their games and become part of past dominant teams trying to impart some wisdom and advice on current players in hopes that they’ll be able to lift a Lombardi Trophy like they once did in their careers.