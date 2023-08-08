‘I Love When He’s Around’: Minkah Fitzpatrick Appreciative Of Ryan Clark’s Knowledge, Advice

The Steeler Way includes many former players coming back to practices, games and more to continue spreading a wealth of knowledge and to continue to upholding the standard in the Steel City.

Former safety turned ESPN analyst and The Pivot podcast host Ryan Clark was back at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe Tuesday for a padded practice for the Pittsburgh Steelers on Chuck Noll Field. He was seen chopping it up with current Steelers star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick through Tuesday’s practice, which led to Steelers.com’s Missi Matthews asking Fitzpatrick about his relationship with Clark following practice on Steelers Training Camp Live.

Fitzpatrick, who is the best safety in football and well on his way to putting himself among the all-time greats in Steelers history, spoke glowingly of Clark.

“RC’s an open book; I love when he’s around ’cause he’s giving advice just off the whim. Any question that I ask him, he gives a detailed, thorough answer. He’s done this before,” Fitzpatrick said to Matthews, according to video via Steelers.com. “He was in a very similar situation that I was when he was 26. He has a lot of wisdom, a lot of knowledge, and like I said he’s done it before, so I’m gonna ask as many questions as possible, and I’m appreciative of the time that he takes to come here.”

Ryan Clark doing a lot of talking watching practice today – to the players, to the crowd pic.twitter.com/iYa6OsbTRx — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) August 8, 2023

That’s the Steeler Way right there from Clark. You love to see — and hear — it.

A college free agent out of LSU in 2002, Clark spent eight seasons with the Steelers from 2006-2013 season, earning one Pro Bowl in 2011. He was Robin to Troy Polamalu’s Batman throughout that time, a dynamic duo that worked very well together. He officially retired as a Steeler in 2015 after signing a one-day contract for that purpose.

Identifying himself as a Steeler through and through, even during his time with ESPN and on The Pivot podcast, Clark still holds a very special place in his heart for the Black and Gold. Pittsburgh is where his best years were, so it’s no surprise he likes to come back, try and pass on any knowledge that he can, and be a shining beacon for the Steeler Way, especially in the secondary.

For Fitzpatrick, that’s invaluable.

Clark was a free safety, just like Fitzpatrick is, and he was also able to play in the box with the Steelers, though he had larger responsibilities trying to cover for Polamalu at times when the Hall of Famer freelanced. Fitzpatrick is the guy who freelances now for the Steelers, but it is interesting to hear Fitzpatrick trying to pick Clark’s brain, aiming to learn all that he can from a guy that played the same position at a high level for many years in Pittsburgh.