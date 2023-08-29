With Darnell Washington, Chris Long Believes The Steelers’ Red Zone Offense Will Be Gross (In A Good Way)

In the traditional definition of the word, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ red zone offense has been gross the last two years. As in, hard to look at. Ranking 23rd in 2021 and 2022, it’s a key reason why their offense struggled to put points on the board and why every game was a 13-10 nailbiter. Too often, Pittsburgh settled for field goals, not touchdowns.

For former NFL defensive end Chris Long, now host of the Green Light podcast, he thinks the Steelers’ red zone offense will be “gross” in 2023. But in the new-age, cool kids way. As in, Pittsburgh’s offense should be pretty good inside the 20.

Reviewing the Steelers’ offseason and 2023 chances, Long was especially excited over drafting TE Darnell Washington. At just under 6-foot-7, he could be a top threat near the goal line.

“Watch him make some of these catches he has made in the corner of the end zone in preseason,” Long said. The guy is wildly talented and they need to get him involved in the passing game. I think the red zone, it’s gonna be gross.”

Washington was used in similar fashion during training camp. Despite only 15 receptions in the Steelers’ 11v11 period of camp, he caught seven touchdowns, tying George Pickens for the team lead. Even Mike Tomlin admitted yesterday that Washington has shown more in the passing game than expected. He’s still lower in the pecking order for targets, behind Diontae Johnson, George Pickens, Pat Freiermuth, and probably Allen Robinson II and Calvin Austin III, but his size and catch radius could make him a focal point in the red zone.

On paper, the Steelers’ red zone attack should be better than the past two seasons. Long praised the improvements along the offensive line, though he seemed surprised rookie Broderick Jones couldn’t grab the starting job from Dan Moore Jr. Still, he believes ex-Eagle Isaac Seumalo will be an impact guy.

“Seumalo is so well coached,” Long said. “You get a guy that played in Philly for multiple years for an offensive line coach like that in [Jeff Stoutland]. He does everything right, all the little things. So you add him to that group, he’s gonna be able to coach on the field.”

Seumalo looks like the Steelers’ best and most important offseason addition, signing a three-year deal in mid-March. He’s had a stellar summer, one that’s gone under the radar because he’s a mild-mannered guard. But the tape speaks volumes. His presence along with the overall improvement of a returning offensive line should pay off inside the five. Last year, Pittsburgh ranked top-five in the league in rushing scores inside the five, 13 of them (QB Kenny Pickett was responsible for a couple of them on sneaks) but it never hurts to get better in that area of the field.

Overall, Long is optimistic about the Steelers, though he ranked them third in the competitive AFC North, behind the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals.

“I think one thing that was really good for them is they won a lot of close games,” Long said. “So you’re in a lot of close games. That’s how this team’s gonna have to win games.”

As we’ve written about, no team has played in as many one-score games as Mike Tomlin’s Steelers since being hired in 2007. And almost no team has been as successful. Only the New England Patriots have a better winning percentage. The Steelers’ success has carried over into recent years and during their 7-2 stretch the back half of 2022, they went 5-2 in such outcomes.

While the Steelers’ offense looks more potent, Long calling Pickett “sensational,” they’re still going to win more games in low-scoring fashion than high-flying shootouts. Meaning, they’ll have to learn how to win close. And how to improve their red zone offense to give them a winning edge.

Check out the whole episode below.