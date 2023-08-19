2023 Pittsburgh Steelers Training Camp Stats: All 16 Practices

Because I like them and hopefully you do too, we’re back with a final version of 2023 Pittsburgh Steelers training camp stats. Using our play-by-play tracking from each session, we can compile the data to see some baseline stats from the summer. As always, this is one piece of a big puzzle in our evaluation but it provides tangible baselines and the ability to compare with previous years to learn a little more about this group.

We’ll begin with camp stats since our last update followed by stats from every practice.

I will save conclusions for the total stats at the bottom.

Disclaimer. I am using stats from the 11th through 15th practice. I am not using most stats for the 16th and final practice, which was a low-key walk-through. The only numbers I’ll pull from there are QB reps since it’s a static metric not impacted by performance.

Training Camp Stats (#11-15)

Quarterbacks

Kenny Pickett: 39/60 (65 percent) 397 yards (6.6 YPA) 9 TDs 0 INTs – 10.2 YPC

Mitch Trubisky: 45/58 (77.6 percent) 433 yards (7.5 YPA) 13 TDs 2 INTs – 9.6 YPC

Mason Rudolph: 22/30 (73.3 percent) 248 yards (8.3 YPA) 1 TD 1 INT – 11.3 YPC)

Connor Heyward: 1/1 1 yard 1 TD 0 INTs

QB Reps:

Mitch Trubisky: 124 (17-19-21-21-19-27)

Kenny Pickett: 119 (20-20-22-22-19-16)

Mason Rudolph: 72 (8-16-12-12-10-24)

Tanner Morgan: 12 (0-0-0-0-0-12)

Running Backs

Najee Harris: 18 carries, 51 yards (2.8 YPC) – 4 TDs

Jaylen Warren: 18 carries, 62 yards (3.4 YPC) – 2 TDs (1 fumble)

Anthony McFarland: 14 carries, 60 yards (4.3 YPC) – 2 TDs

Darius Hagans: 7 carries, 5 yards (0.7 YPC)

Xazavian Valladay: 4 carries, 10 yards (2.5 YPC)

Greg Bell: 13 carries, 35 yards (2.7 yPC)

Calvin Austin III: 4 carries, 31 yards (7.8 YPC)

Connor Heyward: 8 carries, 10 yards (1.3 YPC)

Jordan Byrd: 2 carries, 10 yards (5.0 YPC)

Kendrick Green: 1 carry, 3 yards

Zach Gentry: 1 carry, 0 yards

Pat Freiermuth: 1 carry, 1 yards – 1 TD

CATCHES/TARGETS/YARDS/TOUCHDOWNS – CATCH PERCENTAGE

George Pickens: 13/18 131 yards 4 TDs – 72.2 percent

Diontae Johnson: 11/18 127 yards 1 TD – 61.1 percent

Gunner Olszewski: 9/12 99 yards 1 TD – 75 percent

Allen Robinson: 6/10 65 yards 2 TDs – 60 percent

Darnell Washington: 7/9 56 yards 3 TDs – 77.8 percent

Cody White: 7/9 89 yards – 77.8 percent

Pat Freiermuth: 6/8 33 yards 2 TDs – 75 percent

Hakeem Butler: 6/8 31 yards – 75 percent

Calvin Austin III: 5/8 77 yards – 62.5 percent

Miles Boykin: 5/7 48 yards 1 TD – 71.4 percent

Dez Fitzpatrick: 6/6 40 yards 2 TDs – 100 percent

Rodney Williams: 5/6 41 yards 5 TDs – 83.3 percent

Zach Gentry: 4/5 42 yards 1 TD – 80 percent

Connor Heyward: 4/5 21 yards 1 TD – 80 percent

Jaylen Warren: 4/4 42 yards 1 TD – 100 percent

Najee Harris: 3/4 24 yards – 75 percent

Jordan Byrd: 2/4 16 yards – 50 percent

Anthony McFarland: 2/3 29 yards – 66.7 percent

Dan Chisena: 1/1 19 yards – 100 percent

Kendrick Green: 1/1 18 yards – 100 percent

Drops

Calvin Austin III: 1

Cody White: 1

Darnell Washington: 1

Gunner Olszewski: 1

Anthony McFarland: 1

Hakeem Butler: 1

Jordan Byrd: 1

Interceptions

Luq Barcoo: 1

James Pierre: 1

Elijah Riley: 1

ALL TRAINING CAMP PRACTICES (#1-15)

QUARTERBACKS

Kenny Pickett: 109/178 (61.2 percent) 1,220 yards (6.9 YPA) 22 TDs 1 INT – 11.2 YPC

Mitch Trubisky: 110/168 (65.5 percent) 1,229 yards (7.3 YPA) 27 TDs 4 INTs – 11.2 YPC

Mason Rudolph: 71/107 (66.4 percent) 792 yards (7.4 YPA) 4 TDs 5 INTs – 11.2 YPC

Tanner Morgan: 5/11 (45.5 percent) 69 yards (6.3 YPA) 0 TDs 1 INT – 13.8 YPC

Connor Heyward: 1/1 1 yard 1 TD 0 INTs

– Pickett’s completion percentage is way down from last year (70 percent) but his YPA is 1.3 yards better and his YPC is 3.2 yards better. So that’s the tradeoff. More downfield shots = lower completion rate. One interception is really impressive after he threw five in camp last year. All the quarterbacks pushed the ball downfield and greatly improved their YPA/YPC. Rudolph didn’t throw a pick last camp but led the way with five this year.

– Heyward’s touchdown, if you’re wondering, came in the team’s goal line drill, complete to TE Pat Freiermuth.

QB REPS

Kenny Pickett: 297 (12-16-16-16-16-20-22-19-18-23-20-20-22-22-19-16)

Mitch Trubisky: 284 (12-16-15-0-15-19-23-19-19-22-17-19-21-21-19-27)

Mason Rudolph: 191 (11-12-12-15-12-15-12-15-15-0-8-16-12-12-10-24)

Tanner Morgan: 35 (0-0-0-12-0-0-0-0-0-11-0-0-0-0-0-12)

– Pretty even reps between Pickett and Trubisky. A year ago, Pickett saw 264 reps, so a slight increase now that he’s the starter. Rudolph had 276 reps last year so he saw a clear dropoff. Last year’s 4th-string QB Chris Oladokun had 19 reps before being cut. Morgan at least beat that.

RUNNING BACKS

Najee Harris: 50 carries, 142 yards (2.8 YPC) – 6 TDs

Jaylen Warren: 39 carries, 152 yards (3.9 YPC) – 2 TDs (1 fumble)

Anthony McFarland: 36 carries, 108 yards (3.0 YPC) – 2 TDs

Darius Hagans: 32 carries 110 yards (3.4 YPC) – 1 TD (2 fumbles)

Greg Bell: 23 carries, 67 yards (2.9 YPC)

Connor Heyward: 10 carries, 17 yards (1.7 YPC)

Calvin Austin III: 6 carries 39 yards (6.5 YPC) – (1 fumble)

Jason Huntley: 5 carries, 28 yards (5.6 YPC)

Jordan Byrd: 4 carries, 26 yards (6.5 YPC)

Gunner Olszewski: 2 carries, 22 yards (11.0 YPC)

Alfonzo Graham: 1 carry, 5 yards

John Lovett: 1 carry, 5 yards

– Harris’ number don’t look good, besides the rushing scores, but he wasn’t going full tilt and neither was the defense. Pittsburgh protected him. Still, it’s fair to say Warren outperformed Harris in camp statistically and through the eye test. McFarland’s carries picked up throughout camp while Connor Heyward had ten totes. He’ll see some RB work this year. Lots of jet sweeps and wide receiver runs. Eleven in total (one of Byrd’s was from a RB alignment). But that number is down from a year ago, when they had 18 WR runs in the 2022 camp.

CATCHES/TARGETS/YARDS/TOUCHDOWNS – Yards Per Catch

Diontae Johnson: 26/34 319 yards 4 TDs – 12.3 YPC

George Pickens: 25/46 321 yards 7 TDs – 12.8 YPC

Gunner Olszewski: 25/37 276 yards 4 TDs – 11.0 YPC

Cody White: 24/32 380 yards 2 TDs – 15.8 YPC

Dez Fitzpatrick: 20/25 198 yards 3 TDs – 9.9 YPC

Calvin Austin III: 16/27 329 yards 3 TDs – 20.6 YPC

Miles Boykin: 16/30 192 yards 1 TD – 12.0 YPC

Allen Robinson: 16/23 164 yards 4 TDs – 10.3 YPC

Pat Freiermuth: 16/26 131 yards 3 TDs – 8.2 YPC

Anthony McFarland: 16/20 110 yards 2 TDs – 6.9 YPC

Darnell Washington: 15/23 126 yards 7 TDs – 8.4 YPC

Hakeem Butler: 12/20 122 yards 2 TDs – 10.2 YPC

Rodney Williams: 12/14 113 yards 5 TDs – 9.4 YPC

Zach Gentry: 12/15 92 yards 4 TDs – 7.7 YPC

Connor Heyward: 11/16 95 yards 2 TDs – 8.6 YPC

Jaylen Warren: 8/8 69 yards 1 TD – 8.6 YPC

Najee Harris: 7/14 34 yards – 4.9 YPC

Dan Chisena: 5/7 86 yards – 17.2 YPC

Jordan Byrd: 3/5 20 yards – 6.7 YPC

Kendrick Green: 3/3 40 yards – 13,3 YPC

Darius Hagans: 2/4 8 yards – 50 percent – 4.0 YPC

Jason Huntley: 1/1 10 yards – 100 percent – 10.0 YPC

Greg Bell: 1/1 10 yards – 100 percent – 10.0 YOC

DROPS

Calvin Austin III: 4

Miles Boykin: 3

Gunner Olszewski: 3

Darnell Washington: 2

Cody White: 2

Hakeem Butler: 2

Anthony McFarland Jr.: 2

Diontae Johnson: 1

George Pickens: 1

Connor Heyward: 1

Ja’Marcus Bradley: 1

Jordan Byrd: 1

– Decided to use yards per catch in the last column instead of catch percentage. A little more relevant information, I think.

– Close battle to the top for most receptions. Diontae Johnson nudged out George Pickens, Gunner Olszewski, and Cody White. White led in yards…bet you didn’t expect that before camp. And all Olszewski does is have good camps. Last year, he led the team in receptions (28) and finished second in yards (264). Similar numbers this year. The offensive version of Anthony Chickillo.

– Calvin Austin averaged a ridiculous 20.6 yards per reception. Way up over last year before he got hurt, 13.7. He was a consistent downplay dude. He did drop four passes, though. Most of those came early in camp.

– George Pickens has seven touchdowns in each of his first two camps. Seven as a rookie, seven this year. Similar numbers to last camp too (24/277/7).

– Allen Robinson and Darnell Washington put up stat lines that should mimic their regular season output. Robinson averaging 10.3 YPC, Washington under ten yards but a boat load of touchdowns. Nearly half of his catches landed himself in the end zone.

– Connor Heyward had a good camp but I was surprised to see him not even crack 100 yards.

– Five receptions for Dan Chisena and three for Jordan Byrd despite them working in every practice speaks to how quiet they were. Byrd has a very limited catch radius.

– Kendrick Green with 40 yards…how about that.

INTERCEPTIONS

Kenny Robinson: 3

Joey Porter Jr.: 2

Elijah Riley: 2

Luq Barcoo: 2

Mark Robinson: 1

James Pierre: 1

– Robinson’s three picks are more than any Steeler had last camp. And again, these are just from the first 15 practices, not the final session, where there were a couple more picks by DL Jonathan Marshall and LB Kwon Alexander.