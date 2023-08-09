Where’s The Beef? Steelers Camp Practices Yet To See First Fight

Through the first eleven practices of the Pittsburgh Steelers 2023 training camp, we’ve seen a lot. We’ve seen WR Calvin Austin III’s deep speed, S Kenny Robinson emerge into a camp darling, and of course, Kendrick Green play FB. Heck, during Tuesday’s practice, TE Zach Gentry attempted a QB sneak and TE Connor Heyward threw a touchdown pass to TE Pat Freiermuth. There’s been a lot going on at Saint Vincent College this summer.

Except for one thing.

A training camp fight.

That’s not a criticism. Merely an observation. In the decade I’ve been attending camp, it sure doesn’t feel like the Steelers have gone this long without a dust-up.

Frankly, the team hasn’t even gotten close to a skirmish. Cooler heads have prevailed on some hot summer days. Occasionally two players may get briefly tangled up on the ground or some a slight push in an o-line/d-line drill but there’s been nothing close to the practice-stopping scuffles of past years. Like the old Wendy’s commercial, I’m asking – where’s the beef?

This 2023 camp has been intense and physical but subdued when it comes to fisticuffs. In his rookie year, OT Dan Moore Jr. tried to fight Cam Heyward so much I thought Moore was trying out for the UFC, not the NFL. One of my all-time favorite camp moments was seeing Big Teddy Bear Daniel McCullers show some fire in his belly and throw down in 2018. Or last season when DT Carlos Davis ran from off the sidelines and blindsided OT Jake Dixon, who was mixed up with Khalil Davis on the ground.

So far, nothing like that has happened. It seemed logical there’d be some action towards the end of the Steelers’ longest stretch of camp, practicing six straight days from last Tuesday to Sunday. Despite the team staying in pads for most of that time, including a quick turnaround from their Friday night practice to Saturday’s session, everyone kept a level head.

Fights aren’t required in camp. And obviously, no one should be throwing punches at anyone, especially if they’re wearing a helmet. That’s a good way to break your hand. But historically, the odds would’ve been on something happening by now. Why hasn’t it happened? It’s an older team compared to a year ago and maybe that’s playing a factor, wise sages like Patrick Peterson, Allen Robinson, and Isaac Seumalo all signed to teach and perhaps keep the peace.

There’s still a handful of practices left. Pittsburgh will hit the field on Wednesday before a closed Thursday walkthrough. After their preseason opener, practices generally get less intense, but they’ll be out there on Sunday and Tuesday through Thursday before breaking camp. If there are no fracases the rest of the way, it might be a camp first. And maybe a camp last.