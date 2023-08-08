Steelers 2023 Training Camp Diary: Day Eleven

After a much-needed day off for the players Monday, the Pittsburgh Steelers were back on the Chuck Noll Field grass Tuesday. It’s game week with the Steelers preseason opener kicking off Friday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Before we get to that, let’s talk about what happened in practice today.

Camp Notes (Day 11)

– Steelers were in pads for a physical practice with an emphasis on short-yardage football, including a third-and-short team period and their yearly goal-line session.

– Injury roundup: All the vets who got Sunday off practiced today (Patrick Peterson, T.J. Watt, Cameron Heyward, Mason Rudolph, Allen Robinson II, Diontae Johnson and Issac Seumalo). Minkah Fitzpatrick was full throughout practice, even working in seven shots, which he was held out of Sunday. DL/OLB DeMarvin Leal was full as well after missing several days with a left ankle injury. CB Joey Porter Jr. also practiced in full after missing Sunday with a minor ankle ailment suffered Saturday. OLB Nick Herbig (right hip flexor) and S Damontae Kazee (ankle) were limited. Both went through individual but not team drills with Kazee’s left ankle taped up pretty good, worked on by head trainer Gabe Amponsah before practice. Herbig spent part of practice standing next to Assistant GM Andy Weidl.

RB John Lovett and S Keanu Neal were both out today, but they’re making progress. Neal had his helmet with him as he came down the stairs and hopped on the JUGS machine. Later, he worked on his pedal and drive out of it with Amponsah watching. Lovett did some jogging and cutting with a different trainer during this time, too. S Tre Norwood (leg) also sat out today, injured Sunday.

OG Kevin Dotson suffered a right shoulder injury early in practice. A trainer wrapped him up, but he put his shoulder pads and jersey back on and went back into practice. We’ll monitor it tomorrow.

– Newly signed safety Jalen Elliott will wear No. 16, the same number rookie Jordan Byrd shares for the Steelers offense. Elliott even got some team reps today. Has some NFL experience and got thrown into the action.

– How does DL Coach Karl Dunbar arrive to practice each day? He rides his bike to the side entrance and parks it underneath one of the tents.

– TE Pat Freiermuth is always the first of his group to make his way to the practice field, working with position coach Alfredo Roberts on catching passes. He was out there a solid 10 minutes before any other tight end came down, which was Connor Heyward. None of the others are late or close to it but Freiermuth puts in the extra reps.

– In warmups before practice really got going. Rookie QB Tanner Morgan and Kenny Pickett standing about 40 yards apart throwing back and forth. Standing next to Pickett is Kendrick Green, who is catching Morgan’s passes and then flipping the football to Pickett to throw them back. Green working on his hands in these types of environments.

– Bulk of the starting offensive linemen continue to walk down the stairs together. Kevin Dotson, Dan Moore Jr., Le’Raven Clark, James Daniels, and Broderick Jones all headed to the field at the same time, though Jones stopped to sign a few autographs for fans.

– Right as the Steelers were lined up for their stretch line, Gunner Olszewski and Jordan Byrd were sneaking in a couple extra catches on the punt machine that fires the ball to them. All the reps count.

– Before stretch line, LB Elandon Roberts spent close to two minutes talking with STs Coordinator Danny Smith about the punt protection team. Roberts is on the line as one of the “linemen” and he and Smith were going back and forth working on Roberts’ initial steps off the line.

– Mike Tomlin watching the offensive linemen early in individual drills as they worked on double-teams and combo blocks.

– Former Steelers safety turned ESPN analyst Ryan Clark was at practice today, very energetic and talking to the crowd throughout the day, getting a good reaction.

First Team Session (11 v 11)

1. T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith the outside linebacker. Offensive line of Dan Moore Jr.-Isaac Seumalo-Mason Cole-James Daniels-Chukwuma Okorafor. Elijah Riley in the slot with Patrick Peterson and Levi Wallace on the outside. Kenny Robinson and Minkah Fitzpatrick the safeties. Kenny Pickett at quarterback. Najee Harris at running back.

Harris gets the carry left side and with a second effort, surges over the goal line for the 2-yard score.

2. DeMarvin Leal in the game at right defensive end. Pickett takes the shotgun snap and looks left for TE Darnell Washington but he’s covered. Pickett looks and moves right, finding TE Pat Freiermuth, who double-catches the ball and it nearly slips through his hands on the way down. He’s able to gain control before it touches the grass and it’s a touchdown.

3. Empty set initially with RB Jaylen Warren motioned in. Pickett looks for George Pickens short right side but Patrick Peterson drives well to break it up.

4. Trenton Thompson and Miles Killebrew the safety pairing. Anthony McFarland Jr. in at running back. Pat Freiermuth the “nub” tight end backside. George Pickens as the No. 3 (inner-most slot) WR to the left. Pickett hits him on a pass to the flat, Pickens open and diving over the goal line like you would in Madden because it was fun and you were bored. Didn’t really need to but you do it anyway.

5. Mitch Trubisky comes in at quarterback. Rookie RB Darius Hagans in the backfield. Trubisky has TE Rodney Williams open left side and he makes the easy grab for the score on a quick out.

6. Inside linebacker duo of Nick Kwiatkoski and Tanner Muse in the game. Joey Porter Jr. and James Pierre at cornerback. Toby Nduwke and Quincy Roche the outside linebackers. DeMarvin Leal in at left defensive end. Pony backfield with Anthony McFarland slot right. Trubisky throws to Darnell Washington split out left side. He doesn’t need to leave his feet but uses his size to make the catch over the defender. I thought it was Roche but it may have been Pierre. I am not sure. Either way, a touchdown.

7. Greg Bell in at running back, WR Calvin Austin III motioning across. Trubisky hits Miles Boykin short left side for the score. Offenses dominates here, 6-1.

1v1 Tackling/Oklahoma Drill

Always a run session the team does once a year in camp. Running backs took a toss, wide receivers took a screen towards the sideline. With the defensive backs, they’d pedal like they would if playing deep third in Cover 3, and then drive downhill when they saw screen. That’s the drill. Before they got going, Tomlin brought all the wide receivers, running backs, linebackers, and defensive backs involved together to talk to them. Couldn’t hear much of it but he referenced the need to be professional.

Here’s the play-by-play.

1. Elandon Roberts trips up Anthony McFarland Jr., taking him down by the ankles.

2. Cody White spins out of Duke Dawson’s tackle attempt.

3. Darius Hagans charges hard into Cole Holcomb, throwing a heavy shoulder and delivering a blow, but Holcomb is able to wrap up and pull him down, Hagans falling forward. Crowd impressed by Hagans but Ryan Clark, standing on the side watching, makes his case to the fans. “Hey, that’s a good tackle.” Gotta stick up for your defensive side and Holcomb made the tackle.

4. Elijah Riley squeezes and wraps up Gunner Olszewski, the receiver fighting hard to stay on his feet before Riley is able to bring him to the ground.

5. Nick Kwiatkoski comes to balance and wraps up Greg Bell.

6. Hakeem Butler with the rep of the drill, throwing a mean stiff-arm into Kenny Robinson, who falls off as Butler gets free.

7. They go again. Here, Robinson tackles Butler.

8. Connor Heyward slow-plays his toss and high-steps Kwon Alexander a bit as the two approach. Heyward is then able to shake Alexander inside and breaks the tackle to win the rep.

9. Nice juke by WR Dez Fitzpatrick, who makes CB Chris Wilcox whiff, never getting a hand on him.

10. CB Isaiah Dunn shoots low and tackles WR Miles Boykin.

11. Along the left sideline, Heyward runs through Joey Porter Jr.’s attempted tackle.

12. LB Chapelle Russell throws down Hagans.

13. Greg Bell runs through Tanner Muse but doesn’t stay inbounds. Mike Tomlin reminds him to stay inside the sidelines.

14. They go again. Bell is too tall, and Muse is able to easily drop him.

15. Newly signed Jalen Elliott makes the tackle on Jordan Byrd.

16. Dunn wraps up WR Dan Chisena.

17. Hagans does well to spin out of Mark Robinson’s attempted tackle.

18. Tomlin wants to see them again. Robinson takes a better inside/out angle and nails Hagans to the ground.

19. Cody White is unable to fully step out of CB James Pierre’s tackle. It takes some doing but Pierre gets the job done.

20. Trenton Thompson is able to grab hold of Hakeem Butler’s ankle and wraps his hands around it for dear life. Butler has just one foot on the ground and is hopping up and down. Finally, Thompson gets to his feet and lets it go after a few seconds. But this was a tackle, awkward-looking as it was.

21. Runners and tacklers now switch sides. Good rep from Anthony McFarland Jr., who shakes Kwon Alexander.

22. Miles Killebrew drags down Miles Boykin for the tackle.

23. McFarland and Alexander go again and McFarland jets past Alexander up the sideline and breaks free. Good reps from McFarland.

24. Joey Porter Jr. is able to ride Dez Fitzpatrick out of bounds.

25. They go again. Porter drops his head and Fitzpatrick spins out for the missed tackle.

26. One more time. And Porter misses another tackle in this drill.

27. Good patience from Chapelle Russell, who takes down Connor Heyward.

28. Kenny Robinson misses low on Hakeem Butler.

29. Jordan Byrd jukes Luq Barcoo to the inside and wins here.

30. Barcoo saves face, shooting low and taking Byrd down.

31. Duke Dawson misses on his attempt to bring down Dan Chisena.

32. Holcomb grabs Hagans by the back of the jersey in that horse collar region and drags Hagans down.

33. Butler steps out of Elliott’s tackle attempt.

34. Gunner Olszewski’s stiff-arm on James Pierre has moderate success, but Pierre keeps working and pulls him down about 7-10 yards downfield.

35. Hagans jukes left but Kwiatkoski grabs him, Hagans falling forward here as they both go to the ground.

36. Bell’s spin doesn’t work and Muse is able to wrestle him down.

37. Madre Harper tries to take Cody White to the sideline but White squeezes through, toe-tapping down the right side as he maintains his balance to get all he can before stepping on the chalk.

38. Good leverage here from Chris Wilcox, who tracks Jordan Byrd’s inside hip and makes the tackle.

39. Dan Chisena shifts inside and causes Dawson to miss the tackle.

40. Hagans jukes Robinson, cutting left, and wins the rep.

41. Tomlin wants to see them again. “Same two.” DC Teryl Austin yelling out to Robinson to pin him to the sideline and give the runner only a one-way go. They go at it to finish the drill and Robinson makes the tackle, Hagans unable to step out of it.

Second Team Session

1. Ball at the defense’s 45. Holcomb/Roberts the inside linebackers. Fitzpatrick and Robinson the safeties. Kendrick Green at fullback. Holcomb fills the gap, but Najee Harris shows his strength to stay on his feet and keep his legs churning, though he’s not allowed to be fully tackled. Green pulled ahead here. Call it a gain of 3.

2. Allen Robinson II and George Pickens the two wide receivers in 12 personnel with Pat Freiermuth and Darnell Washington the tight ends. Pistol formation. Harris runs off left guard and then bounces off tackle, burrowing ahead for a gain of 5.

3. Chandon Sullivan in the slot with Patrick Peterson at left cornerback and Levi Wallace at right cornerback. Larry Ogunjobi and Cam Heyward the defensive tackles. Pistol again. Play-action. Quick screen left to WR Diontae Johnson tunneling inwards. But Kwon Alexander is all over it and makes the stop for just a gain of 2.

4. Armon Watts-Keeanu Benton-Isaiahh Loudermilk the three down linemen. David Perales and Markus Golden the outside linebackers. Pickett under center. Jaylen Warren run left. Freiermuth on an arc block, intentionally running past Golden but chipping and keeping him to inside, as Warren hits the hole. Good stalk block by WR Cody White and Warren has an alley for about 7 until Alexander tags him. Like Harris, no tackling Warren throughout most of this camp.

5. Porter and Pierre the cornerbacks. Mitch Trubisky pistol with Warren behind. TE Zach Gentry motions across. Good push by the line with Benton getting double-teamed and blown off the line. Giving Warren a gain of 5 here.

6. McFarland in at running back. Trubisky under center. McFarland shows good vision and cuts back, but Mark Robinson and Chapelle Russell are in on the stop, Russell pretty amped about the play. Pickup of 3.

7. Watts and Benton the defensive tackles. Nduwke and Roche at outside linebacker. Counter run for McFarland and he has a lane, taken down by Trenton Thompson after a gain of 15.

8. Green in the game again in the backfield. Connor Heyward muscles his way up the middle. We’ll give him 4.

9. Dylan Cook in at right tackle, Spencer Anderson in at left tackle. Mason Rudolph in the game and under center. Greg Bell run left side. Some good backfield penetration but DeMarvin Leal makes the tackle past the line of scrimmage. I’ll give Bell 3.

10. Dez Fitzpatrick and Hakeem Butler the outside receivers. Connor Heyward and Darnell Washington the tight ends who trade and come across the formation. Toss right to Darius Hagans. It’s blown up by the defense, Toby Ndukwe and others swarming in on the stop.

11. Greg Bell carry left side. Kendrick Green is pulling across and tries to get a piece of right cornerback Madre Harper. Harper is able to avoid the block, force Bell running laterally left side and helps makes the tackle. After missing, Green tried to double-back and block Harper again but never connected. Loss of 3.

12. Jordan Byrd slot left. Kwiatkoski and Muse the inside linebackers. Jet run to Byrd to the right. Jaylen Warren throwing a lead block for a gain of 5, Muse making the tackle along the right sideline.

Third Team Session

1. Ball on the defense’s 39. Allen Robinson II and George Pickens the outside receivers, Diontae Johnson in the slot. Kenny Pickett hits Pat Freiermuth against Minkah Fitzpatrick over the middle for a gain of 14.

2. Now it’s Pickens and Johnson on the outside with Robinson in the slot. Larry Ogunjobi-Montravius Adams-Cam Heyward the base defensive linemen. Pickett hits Pickens right side for 9 yards, CB Levi Wallace on the tag.

3. Now it’s just Pickens and Robinson in at wide receiver. Pat Freiermuth standing up slot left, Darnell Washington the Y tight end motioning right to left. Pickett again looks for Pickens and Pickens makes a nice two-handed snare behind him on a dig route for 10 yards. Good catch.

4. Chukwuma Okorafor gives up the edge. Pickett fires but Kwon Alexander is blitzing up the middle and bats the pass down on his way to the quarterback. Incomplete. Defense shows energy after the play.

5. Offensive line of Jones-Dotson-Green-Herbig-Clark. Pony set with McFarland and Warren. Play-action and another pass complete to Pickens for 19 yards, this time from Mitch Trubisky.

6. Quick out is complete from Trubisky to Cody White for about 6 yards. James Pierre covering and finishing the rep by trying to punch the ball out, though White holds on.

7. DeMarvin Leal and Armon Watts the DTs. Nduwuke and Roche the OLBs. Trubisky under center, McFarland in the backfield. Throwback screen left side to Zach Gentry. Don’t have a great feel for the yardage in this non-tackling drill but there’s blockers in space, including Broderick Jones and Kendrick Green. Green and Killebrew share a laugh and low-five after the play.

Not 100 percent sure but Pittsburgh may have had an extra lineman in with Spencer Anderson. I saw him walk to the sideline after the play but can’t confirm if he was in there pre-snap.

8. Lots of pre-snap movement. Mitch Trubisky wants to fire deep for Miles Boykin, but he runs his original route to the sideline and Trubisky brings the ball down. Mike Tomlin blows the whistle to kill the play. It seems like it was a false start.

“It’s only a weapon if we make it one! It’s only a weapon if we make it one!” Tomlin yells out twice, ostensibly referring to Trubisky’s hard count that worked against the offense and resulted in a false start.

9. Mason Rudolph in at quarterback. Hits Darnell Washington off play-action over the middle for 18 yards.

10. Le’Raven Clark getting his first left tackle reps of camp. Dylan Cook in at right tackle. Connor Heyward in the backfield, Anthony McFarland Jr. going in motion. Rudolph wants Butler on a slant, but LCB Luq Barcoo closes well and impacts the play, the pass hitting off Butler’s hands.

11. Le’Raven Clark-Spencer Anderson-Ryan McCollum-Bill Dunkle-Dylan Cook the front five. Darius Hagans at running back. Screen right from Rudolph to Fitzpatrick, Cook out in space throwing a good block. Ditto with Miles Boykin. Give it a gain of 9.

12. Fitzpatrick and Boykin on the outside with Jordan Byrd in the slot. Rodney Williams the Y tight end. Rudolph’s throw right side is later and Barcoo, a former WR with good ball skills, jumps the route and picks it off, celebrating with his defensive teammates on the final rep of the team period.

Fourth Team Session

1. Line of scrimmage at the offense’s 49. Short-yardage work, believe these plays are all basically third and 1. Kenny Pickett under center, Najee Harris at running back, Kendrick Green at fullback. And there it is. After getting a carry in skeleton/individual session earlier in practice, Green gets the fullback belly here, running up the middle and as Mike Tomlin announces, picking up the first down. I’ll give him a gain of 3.

2. Funky one here. Borrowing from the Philadelphia Eagles’ playbook, TE Zach Gentry (who played quarterback in high school) comes in motion and gets behind center, taking the snap and trying to sneak over the marker. But LB Elandon Roberts has it figured out and blows the play up, stopping Gentry at the line. He goes crazy. So does the defense.

“God damn, E-Rob” a defensive teammate calls out a few moments later at the force of the hit.

3. Fake counter dive to Green and Pickett boots right, hitting Anthony McFarland Jr. wide open in the right flat. Gain of 19 until Kwon Alexander gets to him and pulls him down.

4. Counter run to Heyward, aligned as the right wing pre-snap. He gets about a yard. Don’t know if it would’ve moved the sticks or not. It was close.

5. Bowling ball run for RB Jaylen Warren, who breaks at least one tackle and maybe two, staying on his feet and requiring multiple defenders to slow his momentum. Gain of 4 and a very good run.

6. Trubisky play-action. Green covered in the right flat with Trubisky looking at his second read, Zach Gentry open on a 7 route right side. Connects with him for a gain of 13 yards until Thompson tackles him.

7. Green in at fullback. RB Greg Bell tries to follow behind but it’s blown up, first by rookie Toby Ndukwe, and there’s no gain. Lots of praise for Ndukwe, who has taken his lumps in camp, but gotten better. Markus Golden gives him a high-five as Ndukwe walks off to get ready for the special teams period.

– Some special teams notes. And we have all the Danny Smith classics.

– First, the kick returners today were Anthony McFarland Jr., Calvin Austin III, Gunner Olszewski, and Jordan Byrd. Same group as before.

On the first-team kick coverage team working left to right, L1 to R1:

Joey Porter Jr.-Chandon Sullivan-Cody White-Rodney Williams-Tanner Muse-B.T. Potter (the kicker)-Quincy Roche-Chapelle Russell-Kenny Robinson-Duke Dawson-Dan Chisena.

No Miles Boykin here but I wouldn’t put too much stock into this. We’ll see how things look Friday night in-game.

Danny Smith was belting out some great quotes today. Some NSFW language ahead.

“No bullshit offsides, you know the rules.” Smith instructed the kick coverage team before Potter booted the ball.

Then, the ST period broke down into angles and defeating blocks of the kick return unit. More from Smith as he wanted to get guys in place to get this portion of the drill going.

“It doesn’t take long to get this shit set up.”

The kick coverage players start going through drills until Smith stops the group after Duke Dawson goes through. “Give me a little something something on that rip,” Smith says to Dawson. He coaches it out, explains the importance of it, and they go again, with Dawson doing it the way Smith wants as he calls on Dawson to stay consistent.

“I can’t deal with that shit part-time.”

Smith then telling the players in the drill that the first player wrap-up the “returner” and the second “ball searches,” looking to create a turnover.

Smith then stops the group moments later to talk about improving coverage angles and closing up gaps.

“They gotta earn that shit on us,” Smith says, not wanting to make life easy on any kick return unit.

“I want that shit right. Let’s go again, please.”

I love the “please” in there. Chef’s kiss.

The crowd loves it and claps as the special teams period wraps up, Miles Killebrew breaking things down.

While I’m focusing on the sailor-mouthed quotes, they’re easy to remember, Smith was doing a ton of teaching. He’s not just cussing and swearing and the ol’ “block somebody” routine. It’s informative and detail-oriented in Smith’s own way.

OL/DL 1v1

1. Broderick Jones seals Markus Golden up the arc.

2. Jones buries Golden here as they both go to the ground.

3. After flinching early, Keeanu Benton tries to spin but Kevin Dotson stays in front.

4. NT Breiden Fehoko uses a push/pull to get past Kendrick Green.

5. Good early punch from Green to win against Fehoko. That’s what Green needs to do and what OL Coach Pat Meyer wants.

6. Isaiahh Loudermilk bull rushes and then tries to shimmy inside but Nate Herbig slides with him.

7. Herbig seals Loudermilk upfield.

8. DeMarvin Leal and Le’Raven Clark lock up and have a good battle.

9. Clark quick-sets Leal but Leal is able to counter and gain the edge inside.

10. Leal crosses Clark’s face on an inside spin move but loses his balance and falls a moment later.

11. Quincy Roche with the long-arm to upright Spencer Anderson.

12. Anderson mirrors Roche’s favorite move, the inside spin.

13. Herbig locks up and wins against Manny Jones.

14. Herbig stalls out Jones’ bull rush though it took a moment, Jones getting an initial push.

15. Jonathan Marshall makes quick work of Ryan McCollum, clubbing past.

16. Marshall’s rip move doesn’t quite work here and he works to swim over McCollum late.

17. Armon Watts gains the edge on Bill Dunkle but Watts slips at the top of his arc.

18. Dylan Cook seals David Perales upfield.

19. Good mirror by Cook on Perales’ outside/inside move.

20. Broderick Jones is too high with his punch and has hands to Toby Ndukwe’s facemask. Ndukwe is still able to corner late.

21. Nice leverage by Ndukwe to get under the pads of Jones, who has had trouble with power/bull rushes.

22. Good job by rookie James Nyamwaya to slip past Spencer Anderson, taking reps at a left guard alignment.

23. Nyamwaya rips under Anderson here.

24. Good win for Anderson, getting his arms extended and into Nyamwaya’s chest to stall him out, the defender trying to get Anderson’s hands off him but he’s unable to knock them down.

Fifth Team Session

1. The team’s true goal-line drill of camp. Ball at the defense’s 1-yard line. Counter run carry to Connor Heyward, who is stopped right at the goal line. I couldn’t tell if he was in or not.

2. Kendrick Green in at fullback. Pickett play-action. Jaylen Warren open in the left flat for the easy score, Kenny Robinson giving late chase but has no chance to stop this one.

3. Jet sweep run right to left for TE Pat Freiermuth, who makes Isaiahh Loudermilk miss. I think Freiermuth scored here but not 100 percent sure.

4. Najee Harris gets the carry right side. He barrels his way into the end zone as Patrick Peterson takes him down but not before Harris breaks the plane. Green at fullback.

5. Mitch Trubisky in at quarterback. Nate Herbig in at center. Jet run by TE Connor Heyward left to right but Joey Porter Jr. redeems himself from the 1v1 struggles, making the open field stop on Heyward well short of the end zone. Loss of 1.

6. Trubisky play-action. Looks and finds Zach Gentry in the back of the end zone for the score.

7. Final rep. Heyward again jet run left to right. He runs parallel to the goal line for what feels like forever before at the last second, flipping the football to Pat Freiermuth in the end zone for the score, a play similar but more elongated to what Chase Claypool did with Derek Watt last season.

Camp Summary

– Mason Rudolph continues to feel the least sharp of the team’s three main quarterback. He’s working with third-stringers and that can have an impact, but he’s thrown a ton of bad INTs this season.

– Anthony McFarland Jr. showing his quickness in a phone booth, having lots of success on Kwon Alexander in 1v1s. Hakeem Butler and Gunner Olszewski impressed here. No defenders really stood out consistently while Joey Porter Jr. needs work on his technique, though he made the stop in full 11 v 11.

– CB Luq Barcoo has had three impactful practices in a row and two picks since Saturday. Making a bunch of plays in coverage. His former wide receiver self understands route trees well and he’s displayed good hands.

– OT Dylan Cook is practice squad material. Like his athleticism and feet. Ditto with WR Dez Fitzpatrick, a good athlete who can change directions.

– Overall, offense won the day, especially in situational football. Won seven shots, short-yardage, and goal line. To be fair, they’re situations meant for the offense to succeed in.

– Steelers have some hitters. LB Elandon Roberts is right up there with any of them. The whole inside linebacker corps brings endless amounts of energy.

Saint Vincent Photo Of The Day

Mike Tomlin huddling the group before the 1v1/Oklahoma Drill.

Better Know A Steeler

A daily blurb offering a brief bio of an interesting former Steeler.

