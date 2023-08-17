‘What Were You Thinking?!’ Cam Heyward And Minkah Fitzpatrick Remember Their Sideline Spat

Though they make for eye-catching TV moments, sideline arguments between players are about as common as Matt Canada jet sweeps. You might cringe a little seeing them but sometimes they’re effective. It’s just part of the game. For the Pittsburgh Steelers, the most memorable sideline exchange last season occurred between Cam Heyward and Minkah Fitzpatrick, after Heyward was flagged for a personal foul late in the season against the Baltimore Ravens.

On the latest episode of Heyward’s Not Just Football podcast, with guests Minkah Fitzpatrick and T.J. Watt, Heyward said he hasn’t forgotten the exchange.

“I’m trying to get up,” Heyward said. “I get pulled back down and I get a penalty trying to pull myself up. Minkah comes up to the sideline. ‘What were you thinking?!’ I’m like, ‘Minkah, you’re really going to snap on me right now?’ We gave up a freakin’ touchdown after that. I was already hot.”

Here’s the moment where Heyward was flagged as he tried to get up from the pile. On the following play, Ravens QB Tyler Huntley hit TE Isaiah Likely for a touchdown.

As the defensive players made their way to the sideline, Fitzpatrick had words for Heyward. Who had some words back.

Cam Heyward and Minkah Fitzpatrick having words after that BS penalty #Steelers pic.twitter.com/KXF5xX8Rsl — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) January 2, 2023

Fitzpatrick defended himself, explaining he felt a fellow veteran had to step up.

“I just knew that you knew better…it was an extra little ‘oomph’ that you gave the guy. And I know you’re an experienced player, you’re a vet. Seen a little lot of people. I know a lot of dudes would be iffy to say something. I feel like in the moment, I’m going to say something.”

Cooler heads prevailed and the two can now laugh about the moment. Pittsburgh went on to win the game and keep its playoff hopes alive, QB Kenny Pickett leading a game-winning drive in the final moments, connecting with RB Najee Harris for the go-ahead score. To seal things, Fitzpatrick picked off Huntley over the middle of the field.

Heyward wears his emotions on his sleeve and is a prideful player. In a moment like that, he clearly wasn’t trying to be penalized and even the NBC announcing crew was confused over why a flag was thrown. But Fitzpatrick also showed his leadership status, usually a quiet voice who spoke up and wanted to hold the Steelers captain accountable. It’s two of the best players at their position sorting things out and the team policing itself. That’s what a strong team does and though Pittsburgh’s defense has undergone a face lift, core players like Heyward, Fitzpatrick, and Watt remain.

Check out the whole episode by listening below.