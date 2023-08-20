Watch: Nick Herbig Forces Turnover With Strip Sack Of Matt Barkley

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie OLB Nick Herbig forced the Steelers’ fourth turnover of the night, using a cross chop to get by his defender and strip-sacking quarterback Matt Barkley with 9:04 remaining in the third quarter.

For Herbig, that increases his preseason sack total to 2.5, and this was his most impactful one. The fourth-round pick hit Barkley as he tried to throw, forcing a fumble that was recovered by ILB Tanner Muse at the Pittsburgh 43-yard line.

Herbig is fighting for more reps as a backup outside linebacker. If he keeps playing the way he has through the team’s first two preseason games, he could really push Markus Golden as the third-best outside linebacker on the roster.

Herbig was knocked down but somehow managed to stay on his feet and finish the play. The Wisconsin product has been incredibly impressive throughout training camp and the preseason, and this play is another example of him making an impact.

Pittsburgh currently leads the Bills 24-0 in the third quarter.