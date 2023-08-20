Tom’s Ten Takes – Steelers vs. Bills

Following each game in the 2023 Steelers season I will once again be giving you my 10 takes. These aren’t going to be hot takes that are meant to shock the world. This will be instant reactions to the game written while still in that period just following the game when the emotions are high, and the ideas are fresh. Included will be thoughts, observations, queries, and reasons that caused me to yell at the television.

Preseason Week 2 vs Buffalo Bills

1. Better, Stronger, Faster – I am dating myself with that reference. For you younger readers, that is from a TV show called The Six Million Dollar Man. It also seems to be the mantra for Omar Khan and company. They took a roster that did not have enough talent and they made it better, stronger, and faster. Through two preseason games it is clearly evident that this team plays with much more speed than previous incarnations. They also put and emphasis on physicality and that is showing up especially on defense. It’s preseason, yes. But there is a spark with his team that hasn’t been seen in a few years.

2. Pickett’s Progress – Three series. Three touchdowns. I think even the most optimistic fans would not have guessed that. Kenny Pickett looked fantastic. He seems to have complete control of the offense and is comfortable within it. His accuracy seems to have leveled up and he is putting the ball where it needs to be. The ball to Pat Freiermuth was as pretty as it gets. He has more weapons this year. The offensive line is better. The dominos are in place, and he is ready to set them in motion. He is poised to make a big step.

3. Giddy As a Schoolboy – My goodness. Danny Smith may be the happiest guy in the galaxy right now. The special teams were collectively very impressive. Smith got a big punt return from Calvin Austin III. He got a partially blocked punt from Miles Killebrew. He got a kickoff tackled inside the 20-yard line. Five punts were either downed, tackled or fair caught inside the 16-yard line. Give kudos to Pressley Harvin III for a lot of that with good hangtime and not launching them into the end zone. Special teams will have ups and downs, but this was impressive all around.

4. Life of Riley – Elijah Riley is fighting to make this team. On an early kick return he missed a tackle. Hopeful for him, I was a little disappointed after that play. Riley stepped it up from there. The next kickoff was the aforementioned tackle inside the 20. He was getting off blocks to make tackles on defense. He had a tip-drill interception in coverage and made the correct decision to not bring it out of the end zone. He also batted down a pass at the line of scrimmage. He’s aggressive at the line of scrimmage against the run and will have some struggles in man coverage. However, I think he earned a roster spot tonight.

5. Big Gold Package – In 2022, when T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith had to come out of the game it was a mystery what the Steeler would get from the backups. Spoiler alert: it wasn’t much. The additions of veteran Markus Golden and rookie Nick Herbig make the possibility of giving the starters a little more rest to keep them fresher late in the game a distinct possibility. Golden made some nice plays early in the game and Herbig is giving reserve pass blockers fits. The linebacker depth across the board, inside and outside, is so much better than last year.

6. Crash and Fill – Keeping with the themes of physicality and linebackers I am digging the way those second-level players are showing no hesitation to take on bigger blockers. Elandon Roberts seems to crave contact, racing would-be blockers to the hole. Mark Robinson has a similar play style and has improved his diagnosis skills. Include safety Keanu Neal in that group as well. We saw it from Kwon Alexander last week and Cole Holcomb is more than capable. Run defense is going to be better. Covering tight ends? Well, there is still work to be done.

7. Too Many Ls – It can’t all be positive, right? Let’s talk about the young defensive linemen DeMarvin Leal and Isaiahh Loudermilk and their pass rush. Now I didn’t watch them in every play they were in but those I did watch there was no effectiveness to their pass rush. Loudermilk shows more aggressiveness but in 400 career defensive snaps he has one sack. Leal is only in Year Two but in 175 snaps he had zero sacks. Watching every play of his last year for the Rookie Report there was no progress over the year either. It may be a two guys/one bone situation for these two.

8. Can He Be Green? – I’m guessing someone has already asked this, but can Darnell Washington become Eric Green? Green was a monster in the Steelers’ offense in the 90s. He started off slow in his first three years playing 31 games and having 89 receptions. But he also had 15 touchdowns. He busted out in Year Four with 63 receptions in 1993. Washington is of similar size. Neither was/is incredibly fleet of foot. I see the potential for Washington to put up similar numbers. Two to three receptions a game, red zone menace and win against smaller defenders. Is this too aggressive of a comparison? Or do you see the same potential in Washington?

9. Better But Also the Same – Matt Canada. He has drawn much ire in his tenure in Pittsburgh. I’ll say this: This preseason (*whispers*) he’s been pretty good. The first-team offense has shown great success in its three series. The twos and threes looked okay despite suspect offensive lines. The bugaboo that still puts a thorn in my side is the red zone offense. The offensive calls with Mitch Trubisky in there were typical, expected and offer a low rate of success. The sprint out to the right throwing to the pylon must be executed perfectly to work. The fade to Washington was expected (and I wanted to see it to be honest) but it’s a low-percentage play. Several runs into a stacked box. The play that was the touchdown was a good call. Not from his normal five-play red zone package. Maybe they can keep scoring long touchdowns.

10. Game Two Tidbits – Najee Harris was not hesitating behind the line of scrimmage like he normally does to read blocks. Isaac Seumalo could be the best free agent addition of the offseason. Alex Highsmith in coverage getting a pass breakup covering a receiver. Gotta love that guy. The Steelers quarterbacks are more athletic than given credit. Xazavian Valladay has a little juice and I like the way Greg Bell runs. One if not both make the practice squad. Rodney Williams has looked solid as a receiver, blocker and on special teams. Trenton Thompson is fun to watch. Good size and physicality from the safety position. I hope he sticks around.