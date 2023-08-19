Three Takeaways From Pittsburgh Steelers Training Camp

The Pittsburgh Steelers wrapped up training camp on Thursday with their 16th and final practice. For almost three weeks, the team was lodging at St. Vincent’s College in Latrobe, Pa., and over those three weeks they got to learn more about themselves and we got to get a glimpse of what the 2023 Steelers may look like.

Throughout the 16 practices, some players broke out and some position groups which looked like weaknesses now look like they could be strengths. So, with training camp over, here are my three biggest takeaways.

The Inside Linebacker Room Is The Best It’s Been In Years

This offseason, general manager Omar Khan completely overhauled the Steelers’ inside linebacker room. The only returning player from last season is second-year LB Mark Robinson. This year, the top three inside linebackers are Cole Holcomb, Elandon Roberts, and Kwon Alexander. New names don’t necessarily mean better play, but based on how the group has looked in training camp it should be better.

Pittsburgh’s inside linebackers have struggled mightily in recent years whether it be their inability to cover or make splash plays. Based on what we saw this summer, that should change. Our own Alex Kozora noted Holcomb flying all over the field making plays in the backfield and in coverage throughout camp. Roberts is a great run filler and was a TFL (tackle for loss) machine last year with the Miami Dolphins with 10. Finally, you have the training camp addition of Kwon Alexander who is a ball of energy. Alexander flies all over the field and lays the boom. So long as he and the rest of the linebacker corps stay healthy the Steelers could have their best inside linebacker unit since 2019, Devin Bush’s rookie year.

Connor Heyward’s Versatility Will Lead To Big Plays

Connor Heyward has become the Steelers’ new “Slash” this training camp. Heyward is listed as TE/FB but has also seen reps at running back and he even threw a touchdown pass in camp making him TE/FB/RB. He has certainly been electric throughout camp with his sticky hands and body control, but his versatility is what sticks out. Heyward can be lined up almost wherever on any given play and because of his actual ability to do things when the ball is in his hands defenses have to pay close attention to him.

Connor Heyward got two carries in that team period. He's not had almost a half dozen in camp. Worked ahead of Greg Bell and Darius Hagans that period. He legitimately could see some carries this season. Also may be a asset on third down if something happened with Jaylen Warren. — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) August 13, 2023

Say Heyward lines up at fullback, there is so much more offensive coordinator Matt Canada can do with him there than he was able to do with FB Derek Watt last year. Heyward has better hands and is faster. While he may not be on the receiving or rushing end of a big play, his presence on the field should do enough to spring a big run or hit a chunk pass play simply due to the way he can be lined up and the fact that the defense has to pay attention to him or he will burn them.

The Steelers Cornerback Room Isn’t As Bad As The National Media Is Portraying It

When the Steelers lost CB Cameron Sutton to free agency this past March things looked bad. Even with the addition of Patrick Peterson, it was Peterson and Levi Wallace on the outside and then question marks everywhere else. Then, CB Joey Porter Jr. was drafted and in camp, he looked good. So good, that if he is on the field I wouldn’t be worried. But he wasn’t even the team’s best cornerback in camp, it was Wallace. Alex Kozora called him a “Steady Eddie” during camp and he was consistently good all the time. Wallace isn’t a name like Porter or Peterson so he isn’t going to get a ton of press but he was good last year, and from camp it looks like he can be even better this year.

If Porter can prove he is worthy of starting on the outside, or at least see the field in the majority of sub-package plays, the Steelers can trot out Porter, Wallace and Peterson (in the slot) which is pretty good. Now this unit won’t be elite, let’s not fool ourselves, but it shouldn’t be the doom and gloom the national media presents it at. Even slot cornerback Elijah Riley has looked good, meaning maybe the slot cornerback position won’t be such a black hole this year after all.

While there are still two preseason games and three weeks until the Steelers open their season against the San Francisco 49ers, there is a lot to be happy about now that training camp has concluded. The perceived weaknesses of the team don’t look too weak, and the offense certainly looks interesting. There is a long way to go, but after training camp, the Steelers stock is through the roof.