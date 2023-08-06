The Steelers’ Five ‘Steady Eddies’ Of Training Camp

Different lens to view the 2023 Pittsburgh Steelers training camp. With camp more than half-over, we can start making some summer conclusions. At least off camp performances. There are still three preseason games to played and they’re the final exam that make up the bulk of the preseason grade.

Today, I want to note five “Steady Eddies.” These guys don’t get talked about or hyped up much. They’re not George Pickens making mega-viral plays or Joey Porter Jr. and his diving interceptions of Kenny Pickett. Make no mistake, those two have been really good but there’s been enough energy written about them. Instead, we’re honing in on five players who are just consistent. They’re solid, they’re available, they don’t have bad days. In a word, steady. Listed in no particular order, here’s the five who have displayed that throughout camp.

1. CB Levi Wallace

Patrick Peterson gets the press for being the new guy, the future Hall of Famer sharing his wisdom to the Steelers secondary with interesting versatility the team is testing out. Porter is the rookie performing beyond his years with solid play and more playmaking than expected.

Then there’s Wallace. He just shows up each day as the team’s starting right cornerback, does his job and does it well, and quietly goes about his business. Wallace has participated in every practice this summer and more than held his own. While he’s had his hands full covering Pickens – who hasn’t? – he’s made plays on him, too, and forced Pickens to earn his keep. Wallace hasn’t been beaten deep in team period and really hasn’t been tested, receivers only winning on underneath throws that are tough to stop. Even then, Wallace has made plays. He drove on a slant that led to an incompletion to Pickens on Saturday and during seven shots earlier in the week, broke up an end zone pass intended for TE Pat Freiermuth.

Much like his play in 2022, especially the latter half of last year, Wallace is a solid No. 2 corner. He may get squeezed out to No. 3 status because of Porter’s upside but if that happens Wallace will end up as one of the NFL’s best No. 3 corners.

2. WR Cody White

White is steady but he’s also balled out during camp, including on Saturday when he leaped over CB James Pierre down the left sideline for a nearly 30-yard gain. White has made plays throughout the team’s first nine practices, winning at all levels of the field. He’s also used his size to block in the screen game. White is versatile and capable of playing inside out and can play on several special teams units, though he doesn’t excel in any area the way Miles Boykin does as a gunner.

White feels like the equivalent of a AAAA baseball player, someone in between the practice squad and NFL roster. White figures to begin 2023 back on Pittsburgh’s practice squad as a trusted and versatile wideout who can show the starting defense good looks on scout team.

3. TE Pat Freiermuth

Freiermuth’s addition here comes as little surprise. Since he was drafted in 2021, Freiermuth has caught nearly every pass thrown his way. Always one of the first players to hit the field, Freiermuth will never be the blocker Heath Miller was but he’s a dependable option over the middle for whichever quarterback is throwing his way. Freiermuth has had a tough time against Alex Highsmith in backs on ‘backers — it’s hard to blame him — but generally speaking, the guy never has a bad practice.

4. OG Isaac Seumalo

One of Pittsburgh’s biggest free agent prizes, it can be tough to evaluate offensive linemen, especially interior players like Seumalo. But I have little negative to say about him. He’s been rock solid and aside from getting a pair of veteran days off has been available. Really, the whole offensive line has been healthy and maximizing their reps, allowing the Steelers to roll with only 14 on their roster instead of 15-plus like they do most years. Friday night, Seumalo threw a great downfield block on Cam Heyward to spring Freiermuth for a 22-yard catch-and-run.

To steal a phrase from Mike Tomlin, Seumalo is a great sparring partner for Heyward. His best since Ramon Foster. They haven’t faced each other a lot but it’s been fun watching Seumalo and Heyward go at it a couple reps, two smart and strong veteran players who know the tricks of the trade.

5. NT Breiden Fehoko

Flipping over to the defensive side of the ball, Fehoko is an old-school man. An interior plugger, Fehoko can also be difficult to watch in the middle. But his run defense has been steady, a difficult guy to move with built-in leverage and a ton of strength. There can be a little bit of finesse to his game too, able to split the A-gap, and he uses his hands well.

Fehoko has largely been running third-team nose tackle and there feels like a logjam in the middle, but it’s trending towards Pittsburgh carrying seven defensive linemen. Fehoko has a good chance to be one of those guys.