The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Working Out Players, DB Depth Discussion, Alexander Contract, NFL Top 100, & More

Season 14, Episode 4 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday morning show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly bringing in five defensive backs for workouts on Friday. We discuss why they are likely doing that and if we think one might be signed prior to the Friday night practice under the lights at Latrobe Memorial Stadium.

How is the Steelers 53-man roster for 2023 shaping up when it comes to the cornerback and safety spots? Alex and I discuss that topic early in this show.

The details related to the contract for new Steelers inside linebacker Kwon Alexander are now in so Alex and I review those numbers. We also discuss where another outside addition could possibly be made between now and Week One, if any are made at all.

The Steelers 2023 draft class seems to be progressing nicely halfway through training camp, so Alex and I hit on that topic in this show. We go over a few things that Alex has observed at the halfway point of training camp.

There are three Steelers in the annual Top 100 series that the NFL Network is finishing up, so Alex and I make sure to review those players.

Several other minor topics not noted in this recap are also discussed in this 70-minute episode. We also get to a few listener questions to close out this Friday morning show.

