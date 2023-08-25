The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Vs. Falcons Game Recap, Preseason Overview, Listener Questions, & More

Season 14, Episode 14 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday morning show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers ending their 2023 preseason on Thursday night with an impressive win against the Atlanta Falcons on the road.

We start by discussing the great offseason the Steelers had this year and how it couldn’t have been scripted any better. We also talk about the health of the Steelers coming out of the Thursday night game. We go over the short list of players that sat out Thursday night against the Falcons as well.

As far as recapping the Thursday night game, Alex and I start on the offensive side and go position group by position group. We address the early big plays, how quarterback Kenny Pickett looked in addition to discussing a few other boxes the offense checked Thursday night.

Alex and I spend a lot of time on the offense before moving over to the defensive side of the football. All of the position groups are discussed along with the play of several individual players. We talk about a few tough decisions that the Steelers will need to make in the coming days on that side of the football. Yes, we talk some about the play of rookie OLB Nick Herbig Thursday night.

Special teams is addressed later in this show as part of us recapping the Thursday night game.

The Steelers now must trim their active roster down to 53 players by Tuesday evening so Alex and I discuss a few players that might be traded. We also talk about overall roster construction and how the team might not need to manipulate the initial 53-man unit because of injuries.

We discuss the excitement concerning the 2023 Steelers coming out of the preseason to start putting a bow on this show. Several other minor topics not noted in this recap are also discussed in this 86-minute episode, and we end it by answering several listener questions.

