The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Vs. Bills Preseason Game Post All-22 Review, WR Signing, Listener Questions, & More

Season 14, Episode 12 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday morning show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Saturday night preseason game against the Buffalo Bills and specifically, about how rookie offensive lineman Spencer Anderson was used in that contest as he played four different positions.

We discuss the offensive line groupings used Saturday night against the Bills and which players played multiple positions.

The steelers will reportedly sign a new wide receiver soon so we update that latest news that surfaced Monday morning.

Alex and I then move on to discuss the Saturday night game against the Bills after both of us fully digesting the all-22 tape from the contest. We go position group by position group and start on the offensive side of the football. We highlight several plays and several individual players throughout and also question roster chances on a few of them.

We move over to the defensive side of the football as well and discuss what stuck out on the all-22. The play of rookie CB Joey Porter Jr. is discussed quite a bit during this segment. Alex also offers up some detailed usage on how the steelers used their top three safeties Saturday night.

We make sure to hit on some special teams talk late in this show and that mostly includes our thoughts on how P Pressley Harvin III represented himself Saturday night at home against the Bills.

Several other minor topics not noted in this recap are also discussed in this 100-minute episode and we end it by answering several listener questions.

