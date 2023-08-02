The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers News, Injuries, George Pickens Versus Joey Porter Jr., Tuesday Camp Takeaways, & More

Season 14, Episode 3 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Wednesday morning show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the recent roster moves the Pittsburgh Steelers have made since our last show on Monday. We also discuss a few players that were brought in for Tuesday tryouts.

We also address the health of the team entering Wednesday and that includes talking about the non-contact injury that rookie cornerback Cory Trice Jr. sustained on Tuesday.

The training camp battle between Steelers wide receiver George Pickens and cornerback Joey Porter Jr. should be fun to watch moving forward. Pickens made an amazing catch over the top of Porter on Tuesday and that produced a nice discussion.

Alex goes over a few of his other main takeaways from the Tuesday training camp practice in this show. He also gives a look ahead at things he will be on watch for on Wednesday at Saint Vincent College.

At the end of this show, Alex and I discuss the various kinds of leaders the Steelers have on defense.

Several other minor topics not noted in this recap are also discussed in this 45-minute episode.

