Season 14, Episode 8 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday morning show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Sunday transactions made by the Pittsburgh Steelers in addition to talking about the overall health of the team coming out of the most recent training camp practice.

Coordinators Matt Canada and Teryl Austin both talked to the media on Sunday, so Alex and I discuss the main talking points to come out of those two question-and-answer sessions.

A former NFL quarterback recently talked about the play of Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett on Friday night in a recent video that also included a shot at Canada. Alex and I discuss what all he had to say in the breakdown.

With most of the all-22 tape from the Friday night preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers now digested, Alex and I go over our main takeaways when it comes to performances of several players in the Steelers’ 27-17 win. We go position group by position group on both sides of the football as part of that tape discussion.

Several other minor topics not noted in this recap are also discussed in this 80-minute episode. We get to a few listener questions to close out this Monday morning show.

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast — Steelers Vs. Buccaneers All-22 Recap, Injury Updates, Coordinator Talking Points, Reader Emails, & More

https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP6865395422

