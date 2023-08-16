The Terrible Podcast — Steelers News Recap, Najee Harris, Jaylen Warren Differences, Kenny Pickett Magic Number, & More

Season 14, Episode 9 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Wednesday morning show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the latest news concerning the Pittsburgh Steelers, and that includes the team’s latest transactions and injury report.

We discuss new running back Xazavian Valladay and his chances of showing something during the remainder of the offseason. We also discuss rookie offensive lineman Spencer Anderson now trying his hand at the center position.

Alex and I move on to talk about the differences between the Steelers’ top two running backs, Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren, and if there is a big drop-off from one to the other ahead of the 2023 regular season.

Thanks to a recent post by Scott Kacsmar, Alex and I have a long discussion about a magic statistical number for Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett in 2023. We go over that ANY/A number that should be his goal in 2023 and also discuss the history of the stat when it comes to second-year jumps of 2.0 or more for quarterbacks. We also discuss how Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada is a huge wild-card with all of that.

Several other minor topics not noted in this recap are also discussed in this 71-minute episode. We get to a few listener questions to close out this Wednesday morning show.

