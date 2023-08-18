Season 14, Episode 10 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday morning show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Thursday press conference that Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin conducted. We go over the main talking points from what Tomlin had to say about the team’s upcoming preseason game against the Buffalo Bills, who will play Saturday night, agendas, and much more.

Alex and I then go over the health of the Steelers as they break their 2023 training camp and prepare to play Saturday night at home against the Bills. We also discuss the returner roles Saturday night.

Alex and I have now posted our latest 53-man roster predictions for the 2023 Steelers so we go over those position group by position group. We point out the tough decisions that we made and discuss the few differences that we had.

In a Friday morning post on the site, Alex passed along his awards from the Steelers’ 2023 training camp. Those cover quite a few categories so we discuss each when it comes to the winners and honorable mentions he chose.

We give a brief synopsis preview of the Steelers’ Saturday night preseason game against the Bills later in this show.

Several other minor topics not noted in this recap are also discussed in this 80-minute episode. We get to a few listener questions to close out this Friday morning show.

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast — Steelers 53-Man Roster Predictions, Tomlin Presser Recap, Camp Awards, Bills Game Preview, & More

https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP1638993396

As always, we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback of two fans talking Steelers football. Download it to your mobile device and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions, and they can be sent to theterriblepodcast@gmail.com, and follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcast.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 9 of Season 14 now of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n