Perspective Of An Average Steelers Fan: Expectations Of Kenny Vs. Benny In Year Two

Tough Act to Follow

Ben Roethlisberger is a tough act to follow. He’s likely a first ballot Hall of Famer once he becomes eligible in a few years. The Steelers drafted Ben with the eleventh overall pick of the 2004 NFL draft, the third quarterback selected after Eli Manning and Phillip Rivers.

He started out as the number three quarterback his rookie season. Then Charlie Batch got hurt. As back-up to Tommy Maddox, Ben expected to learn the professional game behind a veteran. All that changed in the second game against the Ravens when Maddox was knocked out of the game early in a 13 to 30 drubbing. Ben started the next 13 games with Pittsburgh winning them all. Pittsburgh would lose to the New England Patriots in the conference final. But the Steelers found their franchise quarterback who would lead the team for the next 18 seasons.

Training Camp Back in 2004

Alex Kozora did not chart training camp back in 2004. In fact, Steelers Depot was a few years away from existence. On August 6, 2005, Ed Bouchette, then of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported, “Happy Anniversary, Pittsburgh Steelers. It was one year … when the Steelers renewed their vows with their power-running offense. After a one-year trial separation in which they flirted shamelessly with a passing game … the Steelers returned to their roots at St. Vincent college last summer.”

Bouchette continued in what sounds like an early version of seven-shots. He described a “fierce” goal-line drill from the previous year. “Eight times on this practice day in 2004, running backs slammed into the line in the initial live tackling drills of the summer. Eight times the defense stopped them. But scoring wasn’t the point that coach Bill Cowher and his coordinator, Ken Whisenhunt, were profoundly trying to make that afternoon. The intent to run was, and it worked.”

Jerome Bettis agreed. The article continued, Bettis recalled, “and it was huge because, although we didn’t get into the endzone, it was four smash-mouth plays and it really set the tone as to our philosophy and what we were going to do … .“ Bouchette advised that the Steelers “emerged as the most determined running team in two decades.” The Steelers ran 618 times out of 1012 offensive plays (61%).

Here is Alex Kozora’s training camp diary for August 6, 2023.

Similar Rookie Seasons

Kenny Pickett and Ben Roethlisberger experienced similar rookie seasons. Both began the regular season as back-ups. Both became full-time starters and helped their team win games.

Bill Cowher determined to run the ball as the passing offense the Steelers installed in 2003 led to a 6-10 finish. The return with emphasis on the run game led to a 15-1 season. Ben’s five interceptions in two playoff games his rookie season probably reinforced the notion to control the ball with the ground attack.

Mike Tomlin brought Kenny Pickett in at halftime of the Steelers fifth game of the season against the New York Jets. Pickett threw an interception on the first pass of his career. (Ben threw an interception on the second pass of his career). But he scored twice on the ground to make it close. Pickett helped the Steelers win the last four games to preserve a winning record. However, unlike Ben’s rookie season the Steelers did not qualify for the playoffs.

Rookie season GP GS Cmp Att Cmp% Yds TD INT 1D Yds/Att Y/G QB Rating Sacks 4QC GWD Ben 2004 14 13 196 295 66.4 2621 17 11 130 8.9 187.2 98.1 30 4 5 Ken 2022 13 12 245 389 63.0 2404 7 9 123 6.2 184.9 51.5 27 3 4

Maturity Levels

The Steelers players voted for guard Alan Faneca and receiver Hines Ward as offensive co-captains in 2005. In fact, the Steelers players did not elect Ben team captain until 2008, his fifth season. Then, he was elected along with Hines Ward to be co-captain.

Perhaps, the players saw that Ben was not ready to be a locker room leader. His biggest off the field controversies occurred after his second season. First the motorcycle accident that nearly killed him prior to the 2006 season. Then, two ugly sexual assault allegations. The first in July 2009 at Lake Tahoe. The second in March 2010 near a Georgia College. The second incident resulted in the NFL suspending Roethlisberger six games that was later reduced to four. Art Rooney II was furious, and it was rumored that the Steelers shopped for a trading partner (reportedly, a deal with the 49ers almost happened). Both cases were settled with no criminal charges.

Following these allegations, Ben pledged to improve himself and prove himself worthy. In an interview, I recall him saying, “I cannot change what has happened in the past. All I can ask, is to be judged on what I do from this point forward.” He married in July 2011 and has three children. He recommitted to his Christian faith in 2017.

It’s early in Kenny Pickett’s career. But so far, he appears to have a higher maturity level than Ben at this point. Kenny got married this summer. Let’s hope he remains on the straight and narrow path and is not tested like his predecessor. At camp, veteran and rookie players alike comment on his leadership. I will be surprised if Kenny is not voted as a team captain this season.

Early Expectations

We all know that Ben Roethlisberger quarterbacked the Steelers in a Super Bowl victory in just his second season. But what were the expectations placed on him prior to his sophomore campaign? And what are the early expectations for Kenny Pickett?

The Steelers passed a little bit more in Ben’s second season. But not by much. The Steelers ran 549 times out of 928 offensive plays (59.2%) The Steelers finished 11-5 in 2005 and entered the playoffs as the sixth seeded team. Ben missed four games due to his knee injury in the fourth game against San Diego. He missed an overtime loss to Jacksonville. Then played two more games including leading a 20-19 fourth quarter comeback victory over the Baltimore Ravens. The key play was an 11-yard Jerome Bettis run that put the Steelers in field goal position. But Ben missed the next three games due to arthroscopic surgery on his injured knee.

On his return, the Steelers lost to the Colts and the Bengals who they would face later in the playoffs. Then won the last four games to gain the wildcard spot. Ben did not pass more than 20 times in any of those last crucial wins.

Rookie season GP GS Cmp Att Cmp% Yds TD INT 1D Yds/Att Y/G QB Rating Sacks 4QC GWD Ben 2005 12 12 168 268 62.7 2385 17 9 110 8.9 198.8 98.6 23 2 2 Ken 2023 ? ? ? ? ? ? ? ? ? ? ? ? ? ? ?

In 12 games played, Ben averaged 14 completions in 22 attempts for 199 yards per game. But the Steelers went on to win the Super Bowl despite one of the worst quarterback performances in the big game: nine for 21 for 123 yards and a 22.6 passer rating. But if not for Ben’s shoestring tackle against the Colts, they may not have even made it to the championship.

Strong Running, Not Passing Game

The Steelers under Bill Cowher expected to win by controlling the clock with a strong running game. Establish a lead then hold it with a stout defense. Ben’s emergence as a passing quarterback would not appear until Mike Tomlin promoted Bruce Arians to offensive coordinator. Until then, Ben handed off the ball more than he passed more often than not.

In 2023, the Steelers have bolstered their offensive line and appear to be wanting to run the ball more. But it is doubtful they will run 60% of the time. Pickett will be relied on to carry the team in key game situations with his arm and bevy of receivers.

Conclusion

The Steelers drafted both Ben and Kenny to be starting quarterbacks. But Ben was not expected to lead the team early in his career. The veteran-laden team had a very strong defense and were committed to the run game.

Now that Pickett is designated the unquestioned starting quarterback in his second season, he is on a younger overall team and players look to him as a leader.

I don’t know if he will share the same success as Ben Roethlisberger. But if Kenny Pickett can lead the Steelers to a playoff berth in 2023, he’s off to a good start in his career trajectory. Here we go.

Your Song Selection

I always like to include a song. So, where do we go from here with Kenny Pickett? What kind of game is he going to play. Here is Games People Play performed by the Alan Parsons Project.