Texans GM: Kendrick Green ‘Played More Competitively Than People Think,’ Takes Dig At Ben Roethlisberger Comments

Houston Texans GM Nick Caserio isn’t saying much about newly acquired offensive lineman Kendrick Green, a deal that at the time of his comments, was still being finalized. But what Caserio did have to say is interesting. Speaking to Houston media Wednesday about the trade, Caserio seemed to reference Ben Roethlisberger’s past comments in talking about Green.

“He actually played more competitive than people think,” Caserio told reporters via the Texans’ YouTube channel. “I know there’s been some commentary made about him, specifically from the guy that played quarterback there. In the end, you can’t worry about what happened somewhere else.”

It seems that he is referencing what Roethlisberger recently said about Green on an episode of his Footbahlin podcast. At the time, Green was receiving positive press, briefly becoming a top camp story after the team used him as a fullback for a handful of practices in which Green impressed with his blocking and receiving.

Here’s what Roethlisberger said back on Aug. 9.

“The guy that they drafted, and I love this guy, so this is not a knock on him; I love Kendrick Green. He was a great guy, good teammate. Loved to have played with him; he was my center my last year. They drafted that guy to be my center. Well, last year he didn’t even dress. And now they have him playing a little bit of fullback. I think good for him to find a way to get on the field. Like he could say, ‘You know what? I’m not the starting center anymore. I’m not in the backup center. I don’t even know what I’m doing. Quit.’ But he is like, ‘No, hey, how can I help the team?’

“But it’s still funny that that’s the guy they got for me. Kevin Colbert and them drafted him to be my center my last year. And now he’s playing fullback, so good for Kendrick.”

Some characterized those comments of Roethlisberger being hyper-critical of Green and the front office. That seems to be the impression Caserio got. But Roethlisberger’s broader point was that Green was trying to bring value even though he was no longer the starter, though there’s a little saltiness from Roethlisberger, who probably didn’t love that situation in his final year.

The deal is official with Green already on the Texans’ practice field, taking center reps Wednesday.

Caserio believes Green is a better player than he’s viewed. Perhaps going to the Texans’ zone-based system, where Green will be a better fit, helps ignite his career. And it’s fair to point out Green was given the heavy task of starting from Day One when he wasn’t ready, filling Maurkice Pouncey’s shoes while working with a future Hall of Famer in Roethlisberger.

Regardless of what Roethlisberger thought, Caserio and the Texans thought enough to trade for him. It wasn’t significant compensation, a 2025 sixth-round pick, but it’s more than what Green was expected to get. Most assumed Pittsburgh wouldn’t find a trade partner and outright cut Green. Despite the Texans picking second in the waiver wire order, they made the decision to still trade for him. As our Jonathan Heitritter pointed out, the Texans’ sudden rash of injuries likely compelled them to make a move in order to have enough linemen for their Week One matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. Caserio confirmed they also liked Green coming out of the draft in 2021.

“That was a player that we did a lot of work on in 2021, whenever he was drafted,” he said. “Had good traits, had a good playing style, had good testing, numbers.”

Regarded as a top-tier athlete, Green flashed those moments with the Steelers and it’s one reason why the team experimented with him at fullback. But with better depth, it wasn’t enough to save his roster spot. And he’ll start fresh in Houston, an ideal outcome for both sides.