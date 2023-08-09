‘Take The Over:’ OLB Alex Highsmith Sets Goal Of 15 Sacks In 2023

After having a breakout season in 2022, many would expect OLB Alex Highsmith to be happy with replicating the statistical season he had, posting 14.5 sacks and tying the league lead with five forced fumbles.

That’s not how Highsmith is viewing things heading into 2023.

After securing a big payday this offseason, Highsmith talked about always staying hungry, even in the midst of great success. As a former walk-on at Charlotte, Highsmith has never taken anything for granted, striving to be better than the year before no matter the level of success he had.

When interviewed on WDVE and asked about his sack goal for this coming season after posting 14.5 in 2022, Highsmith gave a simple response regarding his expectations for 2023.

“It’s over that,” Highsmith said on the WDVE Morning Show. “At least, over that. Take the over. That’s my goal. Take the over. So, ultimately the main goal is Super Bowl. That’s first and foremost, but if I had personal, that would be it. Just to do more than I did last year. More sacks, more forced fumbles than I had last year, just across the board, you name it. I just want to continue to always get better.”

Last season, Highsmith said that his goal was to hit double-digit sacks after posting six as a sophomore. He accomplished that mission by more than doubling his 2021 output, being Pittsburgh’s lead sack man after OLB T.J. Watt missed extensive time with a pec injury. However, Highsmith wasn’t satisfied with his performance from last season, knowing that he can be a more consistent presence rushing the passer. He did have spurts last season when he generated little pressure and found his most productive games with Watt in the lineup, taking attention off him and allowing him to have big days on the stat sheet.

In arguably the best game of his #Steelers career, Alex Highsmith showed tremendous feel for how to rush the pass, set up a variety of moves and had #Saints left tackles James Hurst and Landon Young guessing. My film room for @Steelersdepot https://t.co/o3PE4i0yy9 pic.twitter.com/p1mXg2qOkz — Josh Carney (@ByJoshCarney) November 16, 2022

Highsmith has always been critical of his performance, pushing himself to be better. Even after signing a contract extension to give him generational wealth, Highsmith remains hungry and determined to top his production to date. Should he hit or surpass his goal of 15 sacks with Watt putting together a productive, healthy season, the Steelers will likely find themselves back atop the league in sacks where they have sat for numerous seasons once again.