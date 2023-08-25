T.J. Watt: Fast Starts In All Three Phases ‘Very Encouraging’ For Steelers

Heading into training camp and the preseason this summer, a ton of emphasis was placed on starting fast each and every week for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Three preseason games down for the starters, three fast starts in all three phases.

Those fast starts continued Thursday night inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium against the Atlanta Falcons as the Steelers scored 17 unanswered points in the first quarter, copying the start they had in preseason Week Two against the Buffalo Bills.

The fast starts has star outside linebacker T.J. Watt very pleased overall as the Steelers head into the 2023 season opener against the San Francisco 49ers Sept. 10.

“Starting fast. That’s been the biggest challenge the past couple years, starting fast, and it’s not just defense or offense but also special teams,” Watt said on the sideline to Steelers.com’s Missi Matthews during the game broadcast KDKA-TV. “To see that in all three phases is very encouraging this early in the season.”

.@_TJWatt on and encouraging preseason and what we don’t know about rookie @nickherbig_ 🤔 pic.twitter.com/hqDX2Aoe2q — Missi Matthews (@missi_matthews) August 25, 2023

In the three preseason games the fast starts are very encouraging. Pittsburgh showed it all on Thursday night.

Second-year quarterback Kenny Pickett hit wide receiver Diontae Johnson for a 33-yard strike down the left sideline on third and 5. Then, running back Najee Harris ripped off a 12-yard run before Pickett found wide receiver George Pickens for a 35-yard strike down the right sideline, setting up Harris’ 1-yard rushing touchdown.

In case you need reminded, George Pickens is v good at football 😬 📲: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/T87FSnfvVk pic.twitter.com/VnW9IrzJSq — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) August 25, 2023

Eight plays, 92 yards, touchdown.

Defensively, Pittsburgh forced a quick three-and-out with a big tackle for loss from inside linebacker Elandon Roberts, a sack from Watt and then an incomplete pass from Atlanta backup Taylor Heinicke. That set up a 21-yard punt return from Calvin Austin III.

T.J. Watt is so back 💪 pic.twitter.com/h0FzevRLVh — PFF (@PFF) August 24, 2023

That punt return led to a three-play, 29-yard touchdown drive as Harris had a 16-yard reception on a screen play and then backup running back Jaylen Warren punched on in from 8 yards out. Eleven total plays, 121 yards and two touchdowns in a little over five minutes of game action.

Not bad. Not bad at all.

The start Thursday night was very encouraging overall in three phases for the Steelers and was a continuation of what the team has done throughout the preseason. That’s a hat tip to the coaching staff, too, for having the guys ready to go in the dress rehearsals. Hopefully that carries over to the regular season, too.