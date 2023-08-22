Steelers Work Out Undrafted Rookie TE Noah Gindorff

The Pittsburgh Steelers worked out undrafted free agent tight end Noah Gindorff today, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC2 in Houston.

Gindorff played his college ball at North Dakota State, where he was a three-time FCS Champion and played in the 2023 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl. He was also invited to the 2023 NFL Combine, although he didn’t participate due to an injury. He signed with the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent on May 12, but he was waived on August 17.

Gindorff caught just 44 passes in his college career, but 12 of those went for touchdowns. Like rookie TE Darnell Washington, Gindorff is more known as a blocker, but at 6’6, 263 he can also be a red zone weapon.

The Steelers are looking to add depth across the board, and Gindorff fits the mold they like. As a great blocking tight end who can work in the red zone, Gindorff is a name to watch to potentially challenge see time on Pittsburgh’s practice squad with just one week until roster cutdowns.

Gindorff did a little bit of everything in high school, playing under his father at Crosby-Ironton Secondary School in Minnesota. In addition to playing quarterback and tight end, Gindorff played defensive line, was a safety, a kicker, a linebacker and even a holder. He was recruited to NDSU as a tight end, where he redshirted his freshman year before mostly playing special teams as a redshirt freshman. He was a member of the All-Missouri Valley Football Conference Second Team in the COVID-shortened 2020 season.

Last season he came back to play with his extra year of eligibility granted by COVID-19. He caught six passes for 74 yards in three games before an ankle injury ended his season.

