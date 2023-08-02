Steelers Work Out Pair Of Cornerbacks Tuesday

According to the official NFL transactions wire and NFL reporter Aaron Wilson, the Pittsburgh Steelers worked out a pair of players Tuesday. Per Wilson, the team tried out CB Montrae Braswell and CB Mac McCain III.

#Steelers worked out Montrae Braswell and Mac McCain — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 2, 2023

Typically, these workouts occur in the morning and may not be a result of CB Cory Trice’s injury, who went down with a concerning-looking knee injury during Tuesday’s practice. But with Trice potentially dealing with a serious injury, Pittsburgh may sign one of these players.

Braswell played college football at Missouri State after transferring there from Central Michigan. From 2020 to 2022, Braswell recorded 125 tackles (three TFL) with 25 pass deflections and six interceptions. He was also an accomplished return man with three career kick return scores, one in each year he played in for Missouri State. At his 2023 Pro Day, he weighed in at 5112, 190 pounds and ran a 4.53 40. His vertical was only 30 inches but he put up a 10’10” in the broad, though his 7.25 three-cone time is a poor number for a cornerback. An undrafted free agent, he signed with the Seattle Seahawks but was waived last Friday.

McCain played at North Carolina A&T. After a promising start to his career, he battled injuries over his final few seasons and went undrafted in 2021. At his Pro Day, he weighed in at 5’11, 186 pounds and ran in the 4.4’s with a 35.5 inch vertical and 10’3″ broad. Undrafted, he inked a deal with the Denver Broncos but has bounced around several teams since, including two stints with the Philadelphia Eagles and a return to Denver later in 2021. Most recently, he spent time with the Detroit Lions but was waived in May.

Should Trice’s injury be deemed serious, it’s logical the Steelers would sign one of these two players. Pittsburgh still has rookie RB Alfonzo Graham on their roster. Tearing his labrum over the weekend, it’s still likely he is waived/injured, which would clear a roster spot.