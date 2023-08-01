Rookie CB Cory Trice Jr. Leaves Practice Tuesday On A Cart

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie cornerback Cory Trice Jr. left Tuesday’s Steelers practice after being injured at the end of the first team session. Trice left the field assisted by trainers and had trouble putting weight on his leg and later left the field on a cart. It’s a knee/leg injury, according to our own Alex Kozora.

The first of Pittsburgh’s two seventh-round picks, Trice fell due to a history of medical concerns. Obviously, going down with what looks to be a serious knee/leg injury is not a good sign. Hoping for the best for Trice, but with his history of medical issues, this injury could certainly be a serious one. But it’s hard to speculate, although Kozora passed on that the injury appeared concerning. Hopefully, like instances in the past, it turns out to be minor.

One word of caution. Steelers have had scary looking injuries before that turned out minor. Ramon Foster and Robert Golden two examples. Hoping the best for Trice but obviously looked concerning. #Steelers — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) August 1, 2023

You always hate to see guys leave practice on a cart, especially this early in training camp. It’s especially disheartening when it’s someone like Trice, who has made a big impact this offseason and has been fighting for playing time in a young cornerback room.

Trice suffered an ACL tear in his left knee in 2021 and also has a fractured ankle and a high ankle sprain in his injury history, as well as a groin injury. Given the ACL history, it’s a little more cause for concern given it appears to be a leg injury, although Kozora reports it appears to be a right leg injury.

But the hope is that the injury isn’t as serious as it appears. Trice had a solid rep earlier today during Seven Shots, and he’s been a guy who’s continually received praise for his play throughout OTAs and minicamp as well as the early portion of training camp.

Losing him for any significant period of time would be a blow to Pittsburgh’s cornerback room and put a serious damper on what has been a positive start to Trice’s career.