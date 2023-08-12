Steelers Vs Buccaneers Winners And Losers

The Pittsburgh Steelers are back. And so are our winners and losers. The good and bad from the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 27-17 preseason victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Winners

QB Kenny Pickett: Pickett’s 2023 debut? 6-of-7, 70 yards, and a 33-yard touchdown to George Pickens on his final throw. Need I say more? Pickett looked ultra-sharp on his first and only drive of the game, extending the play to hit WR Diontae Johnson on third and long to move the sticks. His touchdown to Pickens was on the money, a full-field read before hitting him in stride. It’s hard to ask for anything more than that. Though it’s just one preseason game, it was an encouraging start.

WRs George Pickens/Diontae Johnson: On the other end of most of Pickett’s completions were Pickens and Johnson, making up for four of the six. Pickens flashed his expanded route tree and the ability to gain YAC over the middle on his 33-yard score. If he can continue that, his game will elevate to the next level.

Johnson caught everything thrown his way and his connection with Pickett has heated up over the past week. Pittsburgh’s offense is showing signs of being far more potent in 2023, something the Steelers desperately need.

NT Keeanu Benton: Though it ended on a sour note with an ankle injury that hopefully isn’t serious, Benton was impactful prior to it. An excellent athlete for his frame, Benton blew up run plays, discarded blocks as a pass rusher, and was in the backfield throughout the first half. According to the official box score, he finished the game with four tackles (three solo). A promising debut. Fingers crossed the ankle injury won’t cost him much time.

WR Calvin Austin III: If you weren’t sure if Austin still had his speed coming off 2022 foot surgery, Friday night answered that question. His first NFL touch went for 17 yards on a jet sweep. But his biggest play came in the second half, burning Tampa Bay’s defense and getting behind everyone for a 67-yard touchdown, flashing his speed down the left sideline.

Surprisingly, Austin didn’t get looks in the return game. Rookie Jordan Byrd served as the starting punt returner, but Austin made the splash plays Pittsburgh will need this season.

OT Broderick Jones: Judging offensive linemen live through TV tape is a difficult endeavor but based on a first look, Jones looked impressive. Working as the Steelers’ second-team left tackle, Jones effectively sealed the edge and kept the pocket clean for his quarterback. Here, look at him build his house on his kick-set and run the right defensive end upfield.

Nice seal upfield to keep the pocket by Steelers rookie LT Broderick Jones. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/ixVrn5n3at — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) August 12, 2023

He was called for a late fourth quarter hold, but overall Jones looked every bit of the player Pittsburgh traded up for in the first round.

OLB Nick Herbig: Not too shabby of a performance for a guy who missed the last several practices of training camp due to a hip injury. Limited to individual periods only, it wasn’t clear if Herbig was going to play tonight. Though he rotated in later as an outside linebacker, he made an impact with 1.5 sacks. It led Mike Tomlin to joke about looking for more siblings. Overall, a strong night for the team’s rookie class.

Losers

OC Kendrick Green: Remember when Kendrick Green was playing fullback? That was fun. Things were decidedly less fun Friday night. Working second-team center, Green was bullied into the pocket on one play, called for holding on the next, and then snapped wide right of Mason Rudolph on the third play. It’s a reminder he entered the summer on the outside-looking-in and doesn’t look to be this team’s backup center. It’ll be either Nate Herbig or an external option.

QB Tanner Morgan: Pittsburgh played all four of its quarterbacks tonight, including the rookie Morgan. Despite limited action in training camp, Morgan was given an opportunity. After fumbling a center exchange, he followed with an inaccurate throw to TE Rodney Williams, well-behind and into the underneath linebacker’s arms. Frankly, it was hard to have high expectations for a guy who has gotten team reps in just two practices this camp, his last coming on Sunday. But he’s not looking like any threat to push for a roster spot.

WR Cody White: White didn’t struggle as much as Green or Morgan but after several excellent practices, he looked lackluster Friday night. He lost a jump ball down the right sideline that was intercepted by Bucs’ CB Zyon McCollum. Later in the half, White dropped a short pass. For a guy who needs to be perfect to compete for a 53-man roster spot and someone who has been a camp/practice star unable to carry it over inside stadiums, this wasn’t the night he wanted.