Steelers Training Camp Day Five: What To Watch For

We’re full swing into the Pittsburgh Steelers’ training camp but you can crank the dial up to 11 today. Tuesday is the first day the pads come on for a full-contact practice. And you can tell the players are anxious to hit. The defense, anyway. To be clear, today’s session won’t be 100 percent tackling, the first full team session following seven shots is usually the only one with full tackling (Pittsburgh’s about the only team that still does it) but there will also be the year’s debut of backs on ‘backers, wide receiver vs. defensive back, and offensive linemen/defensive linemen drills that should make for an intense day.

We’ll be there to cover things all day. And here’s what I’m watching for.

1. Backs On ‘Backers

Need I say more? The annual tradition is the backs on ‘backers drill once the pads come on. It’ll take place relatively early in practice following the team’s seven shots period. Tough spot for the running backs and tight ends to be in, 1v1 against EDGE rushers and inside linebackers, but those who step up and impress here leave a seriously positive mark on the coaching staff. This is where Jaylen Warren first shined and started on his impressive path to making the 53-man roster.

With the third running spot wide open, there’s a lot on the line. Especially for Anthony McFarland Jr., who has played well early but needs to show he can block and play on special teams to secure a roster spot. Let’s see how RB Jason Huntley, a thicker player than I expected, along with TE Darnell Washington, who should see a couple of reps here against EDGE rushers, fare in this drill.

2. O-Line vs D-Line

Finally. We can evaluate the trenches. Understandably so, I’ve gotten a ton of questions about Broderick Jones, Keeanu Benton, and the rest of the group. When the team is in shells, it’s hard to say many meaningful things. That’ll change today, especially during the run period, which will take place in the 11 v 11 session following seven shots.

There will also be more chance for competition. In pads, the team will conduct offensive linemen/defensive linemen 1v1 sessions later on in the day, providing a great chance to really focus on the pass rushers and the pass protectors. It is just one day, there will be no conclusions, but we’ll learn more about the Steelers’ front Tuesday than we did the first four days. In particular, can rookie Nick Herbig continue his hot start once the pads come on?

3. Kwon Alexander’s Real Debut

I don’t want to make Alexander out to be the second coming of Jack Lambert; he’s not, but he’s a talented player and boost to the Steelers’ continually evolving inside linebacker room. Alexander arrived in time for Sunday’s practice and fully participated. But now he’s had 48 hours to digest the playbook and can strap on the shoulder pads for Tuesday. Alexander has a reputation as a hitter and can show it off beginning this afternoon. Despite the offseason signing of Elandon Roberts, it’s sensible that Alexander carves out some sort of defensive role in 2023.

4. Darnell Washington

No question it has been a quiet first three days of training camp for Washington. He’s false started, dropped passes, and generally been ineffective when targeted, catching just two of the six passes thrown his way. Blocking was his calling card coming out and we’ll see if he can display that during the team’s run session. Hopefully, Tuesday is a good day. It’s too early to sound an alarm but a productive showing would bring a sigh of relief.

5. Injuries

While Pittsburgh has sustained bumps and bruises throughout their first four days, and lost RB Alfonzo Graham for the year, injuries can really begin to pile up once the pads come on. Navigating that with a 90-man roster can have plenty of trickle-down effects. If lines get short at one position group, someone else on the depth chart may get cut even if their play didn’t warrant it. That’s just how camp goes. Keep an eye on the offensive line, too. With OG Jarrid Williams’ release, they’re sitting at only 14 linemen. If someone goes down for a few days, they could make a move.