Steelers To Reveal Franco Harris Jersey Display Saturday

The Pittsburgh Steelers will reveal the display of Franco Harris’ retired No. 32 jersey this Saturday prior to their kickoff against the Buffalo Bills. The Steelers made the announcement moments ago, saying Harris’ display will be shown to the home Acrisure Stadium crowd ahead of the 6:30 PM start time.

From the team’s website:

“The Steelers will reveal Pro Football Hall of Famer Franco Harris’ retired jersey display on Saturday, prior to the team’s game against the Buffalo Bills at Acrisure Stadium.

The ceremony will take place at 5 p.m. in the FedEx Great Hall, with Harris’ wife, Dana, and son, Dok, on hand. The two will also be honorary captains for the game.”

We will reveal @ProFootballHOF RB Franco Harris’ retired jersey display on Saturday prior to our game.https://t.co/Z6d8krIAyt — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) August 16, 2023

Harris’ jersey was retired last year on Christmas Eve for the team’s matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception. Sadly, Harris died days before the ceremony. He was 72. Still, the ceremony went forward with Harris’ wife and son representing him in an emotional halftime moment.

Pittsburgh went on to win the game in dramatic fashion, coming from behind the beat the Raiders 13-10, quarterback Kenny Pickett hitting WR George Pickens for a touchdown with less than one minutes to play.

Harris is just the third Steeler to have his jersey retired, joining DL Ernie Stautner and Joe Greene. Pittsburgh’s first-round pick in 1972, Harris won Rookie of the Year and made arguably the greatest play in football history with his Immaculate Reception to beat the Raiders in the playoffs. He went on to win four Super Bowls with the team, made nine Pro Bowls, and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1990.

Per the team, Saturday will also be Family Day at Acrisure Stadium. The Bills game is the Steelers’ only home game of the preseason, after travelling to Tampa Bay last week. Following their game against Buffalo, they’ll have a quick turnaround to play their preseason finale, visiting the Atlanta Falcons on Aug. 24.