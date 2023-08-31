Steelers Potentially Signing CB Josiah Scott To Practice Squad

CB Josiah Scott, a former fourth-round pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars, appears to potentially be joining the Steelers practice squad. Scott posted on his Instagram story with a location tag in Pittsburgh, and he would be a logical add for the Steelers.

The former Michigan State corner was cut after two seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, and he’s a bit undersized at 5-foot-9, 185 pounds. He was acquired via trade by the Eagles ahead of the 2021 season, playing in 29 games over the last two seasons.

Last year was the best season of his career, as he played in 16 games, starting four, and intercepted two passes. He also had eight pass deflections last season, and that success on a good Eagles defense makes him an intriguing add, if it comes to fruition.

He’s played in 35 career games, also logging 327 snaps on special teams. The Steelers reportedly added Desmond King yesterday after the veteran corner was released by the Houston Texans, meaning the team has a deeper cornerback room. But Scott’s experience and youth make him someone who could contribute now if needed, while also potentially being a nice developmental piece for the future.

The Steelers also could be looking to sign WR Semi Fehoko to the practice squad, who, along with Scott and the reported signings of OL Kellen Diesch and OL Joey Fisher, would give the Steelers 13 players on their 16-man practice squad after nine signings were officially announced yesterday.