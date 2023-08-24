Steelers Offense Keeps Rolling, Finds End Zone On Opening Possession Against Falcons (Update)

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ first-team offense is still batting a thousand. For the fourth time on four possessions this preseason, the starting unit found the end zone. They used two big pass plays to get there but finished things off with a short run, RB Najee Harris barreling ahead from 1 yard out to finish off an eight-play, 92-yard drive.

The Steelers offense started off backed up when KR Anthony McFarland aggressively took the ball out 8 yards deep into the end zone. A Mark Robinson penalty pushed Pittsburgh back to their own 8. Facing a third and five on the third play of the game, QB Kenny Pickett hit WR Diontae Johnson with a perfectly placed throw down the left-sideline for a 33-yard gain.

Two plays later and Harris ran behind LG Isaac Seumalo for 12 yards. Pickett then threw deep again complete to WR George Pickens down the right sideline, who made a great catch to put the Steelers at the 1-yard line. Harris punched it in the following play.

For context, this drive has largely come against Falcons’ backups. Atlanta has elected to rest most of its starters for this game.

Before the game, Mike Tomlin reportedly planned to play the Steelers’ starters three series in this game. We’ll see if the opening drive changes those plans. The starters are back on the field for their second possession and are currently driving.

UPDATE (7:53 PM): The starting offense has scored again. This time, RB Jaylen Warren’s strong second effort took him over the goal line for an 8-yard touchdown.