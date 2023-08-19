Steelers LB Kwon Alexander Fined More Than $43,000 For Illegal Hit In Preseason Opener

Linebacker Kwon Alexander played his first game for the Pittsburgh Steelers last Friday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And he picked up his first fine with the black and gold, too. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the NFL fined Alexander a whopping $43,709 for his hit on RB Chase Edmunds last week.

The NFL fined #Steelers LB Kwon Alexander $43,709 for unnecessary roughness in last week’s preseason game against Tampa Bay. These types of hits with the head lowered are a point of emphasis this season. Alexander was fined for the same offense in 2022.pic.twitter.com/hY9en1qB4R — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 19, 2023

It’s a heavy fine but as Pelissero hints at, seems to be due to Alexander’s post fines for similar hits and penalties. He was flagged on the play for leading with his helmet and though it was a bang-bang moment, the runner dropping his head, there was helmet-to-helmet contact.

According to the NFL fine book, this is the fine issued for a second offense of such a hit, even if they occurred in previous years.

As Pelissero notes, these are the types of hits the NFL is trying to cut down on this season. The league has led increased efforts to reduce the number of concussions and head injuries. The fair catch kickoff role is intended to reduce the number of such moments while teams wear Guardian Caps in training camp with encouraging data they reduce concussion risk.

For Friday, they also reduced Alexander’s wallet. He should suit up for tonight’s game against the Buffalo Bills and look for another physical game. Just not that physical.

All NFL fines go to charity.

Alexander was signed by the Steelers to a one-year deal shortly after training camp opened up. He’s had a good summer, including a solid debut with multiple big sticks, but will look to avoid drawing the NFL’s ire the rest of the year.