Steelers’ Acrisure Stadium Ranked Among Least Affordable NFL Venues For Families

If you’ve ever attended a game at Acrisure Stadium, you’re probably familiar with one obvious reality: it’s not necessarily cheap. And if you got that sense, it’s not just you. According to Pickswise, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ home games are economically among the least family-friendly in the NFL, ranking 25th in affordability.

Using a family of four as a measuring stick, the outlet estimated what a typical outing would cost to attend a game at each stadium in the league—four non-premium seats, four hot dogs, two beers, two soft drinks, two hats, and parking. All told, that would run you about $627.75 in Pittsburgh. That’s the eighth-highest cost around the NFL, though, at the Las Vegas Raiders’ Allegiant Stadium, the same experience would set you back $732.36.

The Steelers’ average non-premium ticket price, the meatiest part of the sticker price on such a trip, is $120.10, the 10th-most expensive in the league. For a family of four, that’s $480.40. The best bargains are the Jacksonville Jaguars at $84.76 and the Cincinnati Bengals at $87.36. The Raiders, once again, want the most per ticket at $153.47. But hey, it’s Vegas, baby.

As for concessions, each ‘Burgh ‘dog comes out to just a bit under $7, which is decidedly on the higher end, well in the top 10. Their $10 beers are closer to a median price with nearly half of the league in double digits, but you won’t find a more expensive Coca-Cola in the NFL at $6.90—just four cents more and little Johnny can have his own brew.

Many teams gleefully engage in extortionate pricing for merchandise such as the Steelers’ $25 hats, which again puts them in that median range. Last but not least is the price of parking, which at $35.79 is on the higher end of reasonable. You can park in New Orleans for $14.13, Arizona for $14.70, Minnesota for $15, and Cincinnati for $17.50, but these are the outliers, unfortunately.

But what do you get for the cost? You get to take in a Steelers game, which if you’re a diehard fan and have the economic means to do so, is well worth the investment. Sure, Acrisure (formerly Heinz Field) hasn’t witnessed a postseason victory since the 2016 season in the Wildcard Round over the Miami Dolphins, but hey, they haven’t had a losing season in a long time.

To be more charitable, even since 2017, the Steelers have gone 33-15-1 at home during the regular season, a .684 winning percentage, so fans have been treated to a lot of success when they do step inside the stadium. And you’re not watching a season when you attend, you’re watching a game.

Obviously, a large number of you attend games, either regularly or occasionally. Do these price points match your experiences inside the stadium, particularly those who have attended games in the past season or two?