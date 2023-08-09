Steelers 2023 Training Camp Injury Report – August 9 – S Tre Norwood Still Sidelined

The Pittsburgh Steelers conducted their 12th training camp practice of 2023 on Wednesday and while head coach Mike Tomlin did not address the media afterwards to provide a health update of the team, our very own Alex Kozora passed along what he observed when it comes to participation levels of several players.

According to Kozora, running back John Lovett (undisclosed) and safety Tre Norwood (leg) both failed to practice again on Wednesday. Both have been sidelined for several days now and that means there’s a good chance that neither will play in the Friday night preseason opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Limited in practice on Wednesday were outside linebacker Nick Herbig (hip), cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (ankle) and safeties Keanu Neal (undisclosed) and safety Damontae Kazee (ankle). Neal and Kazee have not been full participants for several practices now so it’s doubtful either will play Friday night. As for Herbig, a rookie, hopefully he can heal quick enough to play against the Buccaneers.

Kozora also reports on Wednesday that defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (undisclosed) failed to finish practice. He was standing by a trainer at the start of Wednesday’s team session. His situation is worth monitoring heading into Friday night.

After suffering a shoulder injury of some sort on Tuesday, guard Kevin Dotson (shoulder) practiced fully on Wednesday, according to Kozora. Tomlin said that would be the case during his Wednesday morning press conference.

The Steelers next training camp practice will take place on Sunday at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Pa.