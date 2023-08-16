Steelers 2023 Training Camp Injury Report – August 16 – Partial Work For S Tre Norwood On Wednesday

The Pittsburgh Steelers are winding down their 2023 training camp this week and on Wednesday the team conducted its 15th practice open to the public. After the Wednesday session ended, head coach Mike Tomlin briefly addressed the status of a few players who are currently dealing with injuries.

“We’re getting a lot of guys at least working their way back to us in some capacity,” Tomlin said. “I think Tre Norwood is one in particular that got some partial work today. I think Larry Ogunjobi is moving back closer to participation. And Nate Herbig probably just needs a few days, and we’ll get him back out here as well.”

According to our very own Alex Kozora, defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (foot) and guard Nate Herbig (shoulder) sat out on Wednesday. They have both missed several days of practice in a row and look questionable to play Saturday night in the team’s second preseason game, a home contest against the Buffalo Bills.

Additionally, Kozora passed along word that defensive tackle Keeanu Benton (ankle), inside linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (shoulder) and safety Tre Norwood (leg) were all limited on Wednesday. We’ll see what happens with the three players the rest of the week as it relates to them playing on Saturday night. Norwood missed the first preseason game last Friday night while Benton and Kwiatkoski were both injured during that contest.

Rounding out the Wednesday injury updates, outside linebacker Markus Golden (undisclosed) and cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (hamstring) both practiced fully earlier in the day. Golden was seemingly given Tuesday off as a veteran rest day.

The Steelers will next practice on Thursday at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Pa., and that will be the final session open to the public. The team will break training camp on Friday.