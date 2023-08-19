Steelers 2023 Training Camp ‘All-Available’ Team

As the saying goes, the best ability is availability. For additional post-Pittsburgh Steelers training camp content, I wanted to highlight the players who participated in all 16 practices of Steelers’ camp. Guys who went wire-to-wire through the dog days of summer. Because if we’re going to talk about how important durability is, and that’s most certainly the case, we need to highlight it from time to time. Heck, not even Mike Tomlin was at every practice this year.

By position, a list of players who made it end-to-end with some commentary below. Players who got vet days off will not count on this list. It’s not their fault but it does make the list more specific and a little more interesting.

Quarterback (4)

Kenny Pickett

Mitch Trubisky

Mason Rudolph

Tanner Morgan

– No surprises here. Quarterbacks aren’t to be touched in practice and they generally didn’t take a beating in the preseason opener.

Running Back (4)

Najee Harris

Jaylen Warren

Anthony McFarland

Darius Hagans

– Harris and Warren were carefully managed and not often tackled during the team run period that has full-contact. Good on McFarland for making it through. That’s a feather in his cap. Hagans was available but still fell down the depth chart throughout the summer due to middling performance and repeated fumbles.

Tight End (5)

Pat Freiermuth

Zach Gentry

Darnell Washington

Connor Heyward

Rodney Williams

– Incredibly, the entire tight end room was healthy start to finish. They’re a hard-working and impressive group top to bottom with varied skillsets. TEs Coach Alfredo Roberts has done an underrated but key job, molding literally all of these players.

Wide Receiver (9)

George Pickens

Calvin Austin III

Gunner Olszewski

Miles Boykin

Cody White

Dan Chisena

Hakeem Butler

Dez Fitzpatrick

Jordan Byrd

– Generally, good health at wide receiver this year with Diontae Johnson only getting beat by the heat early in camp with him and Allen Robinson getting a couple of off or limited sessions. Important to see Calvin Austin stay on the field all summer and get his first in-stadium action. Hope it stays that way through the fall.

Offensive Tackle (5)

Dan Moore Jr.

Broderick Jones

Le’Raven Clark

Dylan Cook

Spencer Anderson

– Good on Moore and Jones for being healthy and available the whole way through to really maximize this battle. With the other working, no one felt like they could coast for a day (though both guys are incredibly hard-working by nature). Okorafor got dinged once or twice but the time he missed was by design, given a half-day on an early Sunday camp practice. Anderson being available and versatile are two things that help his cause.

Interior Offensive Line (5)

Mason Cole

Kevin Dotson

James Daniels

Bill Dunkle

Ryan McCollum

– Mason Cole is country-tough and as old-school as they come. He just doesn’t miss time. Dotson, to his credit, battled through a right shoulder injury injury and didn’t miss time. Dunkle and McCollum are backups who absorbed as many reps as they could. Good health here allowed the team to only carry 14 offensive linemen for nearly all of camp.

Nose Tackle (2)

Montravius Adams

Breiden Fehoko

– Only counting three nose tackles here with Keeanu Benton the other. He missed time with a minor ankle injury but I’m hopeful he can play tonight. Adams and Fehoko had strong camps.

Defensive End (5)

Isaiahh Loudermilk

Armon Watts

James Nyamwaya

Manny Jones

Jonathan Marshall

– Cam Heyward got some rest days while Larry Ogunjobi suffered a right foot injury late in camp that is hopefully minor. Loudermilk and Watts being out there each days is a big boost as they fight for a roster spot. Might be a two dogs, one bone situation.

Outside Linebacker (4)

Alex Highsmith

Quincy Roche

David Perales

Toby Nduwke

– T.J. Watt got rest days but was otherwise healthy. Highsmith is a worker and even though the team would be justified in giving him a day once a week, he just went out there and worked. Dude puts in the team. Roche, Perales, and Nduwke never really stuck out (aside from Roche in one of the final practices) but they at least were healthy.

Inside Linebacker (4)

Cole Holcomb

Elandon Roberts

Mark Robinson

Tanner Muse

– Kwon Alexander practiced each day after being signed but that was post-camp. Overall, a strong camp from this group with the top guys healthy and out there each day. Pleased with this group.

Cornerback (5)

Levi Wallace

Chris Wilcox

Luq Barcoo

James Pierre

Madre Harper

Patrick Peterson got a couple rest days while Joey Porter Jr. battled a minor ankle injury. Wallace’s availability is one element that makes him underrated and overlooked. The team might like Wilcox who can play corner and a bit of safety. Barcoo flashed with his ball skills but his lankier frame and inconsistent tackling are issues.

Safety (2)

Kenny Robinson

Miles Killebrew

The most battered group, only two players working each practice. Good for Robinson, who took advantage of the opportunity. Killebrew also solidly and quietly went about his business. Fitzpatrick was never hurt but missed the first week due to a personal matter.

Specialists (5)

B.T. Potter

Braden Mann

Pressley Harvin III

Christian Kuntz

Rex Sunahara

Obviously not taking too much stock into this but we’re nothing if not thorough. Chris Boswell was never officially named injured but he seemed to be uninvolved with the Friday Night Lights practice, not in pads while Potter was, so that’s why he’s the one missing name to this list. But he’s fine and had a good camp.

Overall, that’s 59 of the 90-man roster who worked each day, or 65.6%. Essentially two-thirds of the roster and that figure would’ve been higher if the rested guys didn’t get time off. A healthy bunch working in Latrobe this summer, which is one of the reasons why the team’s work the past three weeks was so productive.