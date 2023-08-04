Mike Tomlin To Miss Tonight’s Friday Night Lights Practice

While the Pittsburgh Steelers will hold their Friday Night Lights practice for the first time since 2019, head coach Mike Tomlin will not be in attendance. As confirmed by Steelers.com’s Dale Lolley, Tomlin will not attend tonight’s practice. Instead, he’s in Canton, Ohio to support Ronde Barber as he’s inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Last night, Barber revealed Tomlin would be in Canton to support Barber’s enshrinment, which began with recognition last night during the Hall of Fame Game, includes a Gold Jacket dinner tonight, and the official ceremony tomorrow starting at noon.

Earlier today, Pewter Report, a Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ website, first reported Tomlin was in Canton today. With Pittsburgh having practice at 7 PM Friday, it conflicted with the dinner and is causing Tomlin to miss practice.

It’s unclear if Tomlin will be with the Steelers for Saturday’s practice. The Hall of Fame ceremony kicks off at noon tomorrow with Barber as its final speaker of the nine inductees. Pittsburgh’s practice is set for 1:55 meaning that if Tomlin attends the ceremony, he won’t be at practice.

Tomlin coached Barber as Tampa Bay’s DBs Coach from 2001 to 2005. Last night, Barber named Tomlin as a key reason why he had a Hall of Fame career, picking off a league-best ten passes in Tomlin’s first year with the team. The two have remained closed friends since with Barber’s daughter even attending William & Mary, where Tomlin attended college.

Since I’ve been attending camp since 2013, this is the first time Tomlin has not been with the team. It’s not clear who will play his role of head coach tonight, if anyone. The team does not have anyone with the title of Assistant Head Coach, John Mitchell held it for years before retiring, though practice is controlled mostly by positional coaches and other assistants.

Strength and conditoning coach Marcel Pastoor is often a vocal voice at practice helping shuttle players to the next drill and could run things tonight. Offensive coordinator Matt Canada and defensive coordinator Teryl Austin could also have larger roles handling their sides of the ball tonight.