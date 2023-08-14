Spencer Anderson Aiming To Be ‘Ready On The Fly’ Along Offensive Line For Steelers

Coming out of the University of Maryland in the 2023 NFL Draft, offensive lineman Spencer Anderson was a unicorn of sorts.

Anderson played all five positions throughout his college career along the offensive line, starting multiple games at each position. Though he went through the pre-draft process as a center, that versatility was very enticing for NFL teams, ultimately landing him with the Pittsburgh Steelers as a seventh-round pick.

Now, coming out of his first NFL preseason game in which he played left guard, right guard and right tackle, Anderson is starting to look more and more like a 53-man roster piece for the Steelers under second-year offensive line coach Pat Meyer. That versatility is coming up large for Anderson, who spoke with reporters Sunday following practice at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe.

Being ready to go at a moment’s notice at any position in the trenches has endeared him to coaches and teammates.

That showed up in Friday’s preseason opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road. Anderson opened up at right guard for his first NFL snaps after repping at left guard and even some left tackle in the days leading up to the game.

“Yeah, that’s funny. I’m working left side before practice. Pre-game, I’m working left. And Pat’s like, ‘Hey, look inside before outside.’ So yeah, you just gotta be ready on the fly,” Anderson told reporters Sunday, according to video via the Johnstown Tribune-Democrat’s Amanda Godsey on YouTube. “Even though I’ve been repping left all week, he said go to, right.”

Anderson didn’t receive his first offensive snaps until late in the second quarter and those came at the right guard position. Right guard was his primary position last season at Maryland. Against Tampa Bay, Anderson played his first two offensive series at right guard, totaling 13 snaps.

After his debut at right guard, Anderson slid out to right tackle for seven snaps, a position he played more than 1,100 snaps at in college.

He continued to move around after that, playing left guard for the entire fourth quarter, registering 17 snaps on five series at the position. Left guard was a position Anderson barely played in college, registering less than 50 snaps at Maryland.

In total, Anderson played 37 snaps against the Buccaneers at three different positions.

Of the 37 snaps, 22 were pass plays with the other 15 being runs. The rookie offensive lineman did not allow any sacks, hits or hurries on the night, and his Pro Football Focus pass blocking grade was 84.6, the best of anyone on the team. His run blocking grade, however, was just 46.1, one of the worst on the team. His overall initial PFF grade from the Steelers’ 27-17 win is listed as 56.7.

So far, Anderson is trending towards being a nice value pick in the seventh round. Even if he doesn’t develop into a starter, having backups who can move around and plug holes across the offensive line is incredibly valuable in the NFL.

That versatility at all five positions and being ready at a moment’s notice to step into the lineup wherever his number is called is huge. He reminds me a lot of Chris Hubbard in the way that he’s able to move around and hold his own. That’s comforting from a depth perceptive so far.